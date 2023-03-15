Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Kathryn Dennis
Exclusive

Kathryn Dennis Sued For Eviction Months After ‘Southern Charm’ Exit Despite Launching $15-Per-Month OnlyFans

kathyrn dennis pp
Source: bravo
By:

Mar. 15 2023, Published 3:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Ex-Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis has been slapped with eviction legal papers months after being let go from the Bravo show, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the reality star and mother of two were sued by East Bay Apartments on March 8.

Article continues below advertisement
kathryn dennis bravo
Source: bravo

The company wants Dennis to vacate her apartment immediately. A response has yet to be filed.

The case is not the first time Dennis has faced eviction. Court documents viewed by RadarOnline.com show the entertainer was sued twice last year for eviction. All the cases were dismissed without a judgment being entered.

Article continues below advertisement

Dennis’ apartment is in a luxury complex in Charleston, South Carolina. The rent ranges from $1,640 to $2,725 a month.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Dennis was let go from Southern Charm after starring on the show for eight seasons.

kathrydennis
Source: bravo
Article continues below advertisement

Sources told Deadline that she would be a “guest star” on Season 9. The move came after sources told The Sun that producers had grown tired of Dennis’ repeated “no-shows” during production.

Another insider claimed the crew was unhappy with the way Dennis treated them.

MORE ON:
Kathryn Dennis
kathryn dennis cast
Source: bravo
Article continues below advertisement

“She doesn’t show up on time or show up at all during filming a lot,” a source claimed.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Dennis and her ex Thomas Ravenel have been in and out of court for years.

At one point, Dennis had primary custody stripped away after she failed a drug test. For years, Ravenel has accused his ex of having issues with substances.

In 2019, Dennis was eventually awarded joint custody but she lost it the following year after Ravenel made bombshell claims in court.

Ravenel said he was told by a third party that Dennis had allowed their children around an illegal substance. Dennis denied the accusations and said she did not use drugs.

Article continues below advertisement
kathryn tom
Source: bravo;mega

A South Carolina judge ended up awarding Ravenel custody and allowed the children to move in with their father full-time.

The case was sealed by the parties but was recently closed by the court.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.