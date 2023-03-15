Kathryn Dennis Sued For Eviction Months After ‘Southern Charm’ Exit Despite Launching $15-Per-Month OnlyFans
Ex-Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis has been slapped with eviction legal papers months after being let go from the Bravo show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the reality star and mother of two were sued by East Bay Apartments on March 8.
The company wants Dennis to vacate her apartment immediately. A response has yet to be filed.
The case is not the first time Dennis has faced eviction. Court documents viewed by RadarOnline.com show the entertainer was sued twice last year for eviction. All the cases were dismissed without a judgment being entered.
Dennis’ apartment is in a luxury complex in Charleston, South Carolina. The rent ranges from $1,640 to $2,725 a month.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Dennis was let go from Southern Charm after starring on the show for eight seasons.
Sources told Deadline that she would be a “guest star” on Season 9. The move came after sources told The Sun that producers had grown tired of Dennis’ repeated “no-shows” during production.
Another insider claimed the crew was unhappy with the way Dennis treated them.
- 'Southern Charm' Cast Confused About Kathryn Dennis' Firing, Kept In Dark About Her Future On Show Following 'Poor Treatment' Rumors
- Bravo Paychecks Dried Up: Ex-'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis Launches OnlyFans After Being Fired
- 'No-Shows' & 'Poor' Treatment Of Staff: Real Reason Behind 'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis' Firing Exposed
“She doesn’t show up on time or show up at all during filming a lot,” a source claimed.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Dennis and her ex Thomas Ravenel have been in and out of court for years.
At one point, Dennis had primary custody stripped away after she failed a drug test. For years, Ravenel has accused his ex of having issues with substances.
In 2019, Dennis was eventually awarded joint custody but she lost it the following year after Ravenel made bombshell claims in court.
Ravenel said he was told by a third party that Dennis had allowed their children around an illegal substance. Dennis denied the accusations and said she did not use drugs.
A South Carolina judge ended up awarding Ravenel custody and allowed the children to move in with their father full-time.
The case was sealed by the parties but was recently closed by the court.