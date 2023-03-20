Former 'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis Moving After Being Hit With Eviction Papers

"Ms. Dennis is moving and is simply trying to decrease the amount of things she needs to move and/or store in her new place," a rep for the reality star told RadarOnline.com in a statement.

Earlier this month, we exclusively reported on the news that Dennis was hit with eviction legal papers by East Bay Apartments on March 8. She was served a Rule to Vacate notice while a response on her part has yet to be filed.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for comment on the eviction papers/lawsuit.

The rent on her luxury apartment ranged anywhere from $1,640 to $2,725 a month.