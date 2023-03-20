Your tip
Former 'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis Moving After Being Hit With Eviction Papers

southern charm star kathryn dennis moving facebook marketplace pp
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
Mar. 20 2023, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

It appears former Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis will soon have a new place to call home, RadarOnline.com has learned she is moving after being hit with eviction papers.

This development comes after an anonymous tipster revealed the famed Bravo personality had started selling a number of her household items on Charleston Facebook Marketplace in recent weeks, one being a Bissell Turboclean Powerbrush Pet Carpet Cleaner. Furniture was also listed for sale.

southern charm star kathryn dennis moving facebook marketplace
Source: @kathryndennis/Instagram

"Ms. Dennis is moving and is simply trying to decrease the amount of things she needs to move and/or store in her new place," a rep for the reality star told RadarOnline.com in a statement.

Earlier this month, we exclusively reported on the news that Dennis was hit with eviction legal papers by East Bay Apartments on March 8. She was served a Rule to Vacate notice while a response on her part has yet to be filed.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for comment on the eviction papers/lawsuit.

The rent on her luxury apartment ranged anywhere from $1,640 to $2,725 a month.

southern charm star kathryn dennis moving facebook marketplace
Source: John Valkos/Tommy Garcia/Bravo

It marked the second notice at that luxury apartment after she was threatened with eviction in November 2022, although that case was ultimately dismissed.

In January, it was revealed that Dennis would no longer have a full-time role on Southern Charm after starring on the show for eight seasons.

Sources told Deadline that she was booked to return as a "guest star" on Season 9.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

southern charm star kathryn dennis moving facebook marketplace
Source: Bravo

Fans were surprised considering her own evolution on the show and on-and-off again relationship with cast member Thomas Ravenel captivating the audience during the early seasons prior to their reconciliation, baby news, and split.

Viewers were later introduced to now-ex Chleb Ravenell prior to their breakup.

southern charm star kathryn dennis moving facebook marketplace
Source: @kathryndennis/Instagram

"We gave it a chance," Ravenell told E! News last July. "We worked at first — we were a really loving couple — and then when we moved in together, we were kind of breaking apart from each other."

Dennis has since been focusing on her personal growth and family, not long ago launching an OnlyFans after telling her fans that her New Year's resolution is "to have more hope and channel my grace."

"I feel like I am finally discovering myself again and am excited to share the journey with you," her OnlyFans bio reads. "Wings grow strong once the cage is gone."

