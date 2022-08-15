'It's Scary': 'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis Reveals Disturbing DMs Telling Her To 'Kill Myself'
Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis spoke candidly about the downside of reality TV fame, admitting she has dealt with cruel-hearted DMs from trolls online.
"I've had some pretty crazy messages telling me, like, to go and kill myself and things like that in very detailed ways," the Bravo personality shared while catching up with host David Yontef on his Behind the Velvet Rope podcast.
Dennis has been a regular fixture on the popular series since its launch in 2014. She was first a friend on the show before becoming a full-time cast member in season 2, detailing her personal peaks and pitfalls for the world to see and judge.
"It's not easy. It's scary," the mom of two said of the disturbing direct messages she has dealt with on social media. "And it makes you feel like someone is lurking out there cause like who would take the time to send a message like that. It's kind of freaky."
"You just kind of do what you can to protect yourself, like and stay away from people online that say things like that," Dennis continued. "Never respond."
Dennis said that with the bad also come plenty of good messages that can be uplifting. "I've definitely gotten long messages with people telling me like some of their personal stories," she shared. "It's wild to see how much an impact we have on viewers."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the famous red-head recorded the interview prior to her split from Chleb Ravenell. At the time, she also gushed over how "wonderful" their relationship was as well as them living together.
"I can see myself marrying him," she added.
The now-former flames got together years after she parted ways from ex Thomas Ravenel, with whom she shares kids Kensie and Saint.
Despite the legal drama she faces with Ravenel, Dennis said she definitely wants to expand her family one day.
"I want to, at least, like, two more children. A boy and a girl," she said. "And then if we want more, we have more."
In June, celeb-centric blog All About The Tea revealed that Dennis had been dropped by her legal team as she fights to regain custody of her little ones. The reality star has been allowed visitation, but the kids previously moved into their father's home.