Retired NFL Cornerback's Brother Turns Himself In After Fatal Sunday Night Shooting

Compounding the tragedy for the Talib family is that Aqib, now a commentator for Amazon's “Thursday Night Football,' was in the stands for the Sunday night youth football game. “Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life,” the attorney told TMZ. “He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”