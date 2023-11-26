Donald Trump Was Surprised by Boos for Republican Colleague at Florida Campaign Rally

Gimenez, a Trump ally who endorsed his reelection bid in April, has also attracted attention for his role as Trump's "surrogate" at the Miami debate.

It is unclear why the crowd reacted negatively to the mention of Gimenez's name, but it may be related to his vote against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump has repeatedly claimed that the election was stolen from him through voter fraud and other irregularities.

The surprising boos directed at Gimenez seemed to catch Trump off guard. The moment was captured on video and shared on social media, where it quickly gained traction.

A clip of the incident, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, had been viewed more than 72,000 times as of Thursday morning.