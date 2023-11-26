Donald Trump Was Surprised by Boos for Republican Colleague at Florida Campaign Rally
Donald Trump, the leading contender for the GOP's presidential nomination, appeared surprised at a rally in Hialeah, Florida, when the crowd began to boo the mention of a local Republican congressman's name, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former president referred to GOP Representative Carlos Gimenez of Florida's 28th district, who was noticeably absent from the rally.
The incident occurred not far from where Trump's Republican rivals were participating in their third primary debate.
According to Newsweek, Trump's rally was aimed at the Cuban-American community in Hialeah, which is a suburb of Miami.
The former president continues to enjoy a significant lead in polling, with 56.5 percent support from Republicans in the GOP primary, according to recent polls aggregated by FiveThirtyEight. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis follows, with 13.9 percent, while no other candidates are polling in double digits.
Gimenez, a Trump ally who endorsed his reelection bid in April, has also attracted attention for his role as Trump's "surrogate" at the Miami debate.
It is unclear why the crowd reacted negatively to the mention of Gimenez's name, but it may be related to his vote against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump has repeatedly claimed that the election was stolen from him through voter fraud and other irregularities.
The surprising boos directed at Gimenez seemed to catch Trump off guard. The moment was captured on video and shared on social media, where it quickly gained traction.
A clip of the incident, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, had been viewed more than 72,000 times as of Thursday morning.
One X user wrote, "Trump slowly realizing that his people are some of the most unliked ghouls in politics."
Another commented, "Can you imagine how disheartening it has to be to have Trump supporters, the country's most devout cult followers, NOT to support you even though Trump does?"
A third joked, "Trump collecting losers like Pokemon cards."
The rally took place in a stadium with a capacity of approximately 5,200, highlighting the large turnout of supporters.
Trump's decision to hold the event in close proximity to the ongoing primary debate raises questions about his absence from such events. Despite declining to participate in the debates, Trump's continued popularity among Republican voters underscores his strong position in the race for the party's nomination.
Outlets have reached out to the Trump campaign for comment, but no response has been received thus far.
