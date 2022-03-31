Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 'Cheerleader' Omid Scobie's Business Seized After Failing To Turn Over Financial Information
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's number one cheerleader, Omid Scobie's business is set to be seized.
According to Daily Mail editor Richard Eden, formal notice has already been given to the British journalist.
On Thursday, Eden posted the official notice, dated March 29, that named Scobie's business, Meyou Ltd.
"Formal notice has been given this week that the Crown is to seize the assets of Omid Scobie, #PrinceHarry and #Meghan's biographer," he tweeted along with the photo.
Eden reports the formal notice is the outcome of Scobie failing to cough up legally required financial information.
The man behind Finding Freedom, the book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's departure from the Royal family, has been facing the "compulsory strike-off" after allegedly not filing his accounts since 2019.
Rumbles of the possible business shutdown were revealed over the weekend in Eden's report reading, “Meghan’s biographer faces loss of his firm."
"I can reveal the author of Finding Freedom (about Prince Harry and his wife) is facing action to close his publishing business, after he failed to provide legally required financial information. It faces ‘compulsory strike-off’ as it hasn’t filed any accounts since 2019," Eden stated last week.
He also warned that failure to hand over the necessary documents could result in a hefty fine... or worse.
"Failure to provide financial details would result in a fine of £1,500 (about $2,000) for accounts that are more than six months overdue, according to Companies House. If a firm is struck off compulsorily, all its assets can be seized by the Government,” his report continued.
Despite the notice, Scobie is acting like everything is fine and dandy. He's been tweeting all day as if the government isn't coming after his company.
Scobie is known for his heavy commentary on the Royals, specifically Harry and Meghan. Like Radar, he was quick to denounce a recent inaccurate report claiming Queen Elizabeth was dead.