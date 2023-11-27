Suspect Arrested in Shooting of 3 Palestinian Students in Vermont, FBI Investigates Attack as Possible Hate Crime

A suspect was arrested in the shooting of three Palestinian college students in Vermont over the weekend as the FBI continues to investigate the attack as a possible hate crime, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a sudden development to come hours after victims Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid, and Tahseen Ahmad were shot in Burlington on Saturday night, authorities announced that Jason Eaton, 48, was arrested near the scene of the shooting.