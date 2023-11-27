John Travolta 'Found a New Lease on Life' Years After Losing Wife Kelly Preston: Report

Travolta recently channeled his Saturday Night Fever roots while starring in a new holiday campaign for Capital One. "Doing the ad was so fun for John," an insider told Star Magazine. "He has a great sense of humor and likes to poke fun at himself. He loves that people are getting a kick out of it."

His 70th birthday is approaching mid-February, and insiders close to the Grease icon claim he has no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

"John has lots of things he wants to do, and places he wants to fly to on one of his planes and explore," said a tipster. "He loves to keep learning."