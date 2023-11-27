Your tip
John Travolta 'Found a New Lease on Life' Years After Losing Wife Kelly Preston: Report

John Travolta has a new "zest for life" as he approaches his 70th birthday, according to a report.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA; MEGA
By:

Nov. 27 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Hollywood star John Travolta has found a new lease on life years after facing the heartbreaking losses of his longtime love, Kelly Preston, and teenaged son Jett.

"He wants to travel around the world with his kids," according to a report which claimed he is ready to embrace this next chapter with a new milestone right around the corner, RadarOnline.com has learned.

john travolta overcoming loss starting over at
Source: MEGA

Travolta recently channeled his Saturday Night Fever roots while starring in a new holiday campaign for Capital One. "Doing the ad was so fun for John," an insider told Star Magazine. "He has a great sense of humor and likes to poke fun at himself. He loves that people are getting a kick out of it."

His 70th birthday is approaching mid-February, and insiders close to the Grease icon claim he has no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

"John has lots of things he wants to do, and places he wants to fly to on one of his planes and explore," said a tipster. "He loves to keep learning."

john travolta overcoming loss starting over at
Source: JD1/WENN/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Jett died in 2009 after he suffered a seizure on a family vacation.

They said Travolta is doing all he can to stay strong and resilient after the death of his wife of 28 years in July 2020 following her battle with breast cancer. She was only 57.

The devastating loss came after the couple struggled to overcome the passing of their late 16-year-old son, Jett, who died in 2009 after he suffered a seizure on a family vacation to Grand Bahama Island.

"Despite losing Kelly and Jett, John still has a zest for life," said a source who described Preston as the love of his life. "John has worked overtime to be the best father he can be."

MORE ON:
John Travolta
john travolta overcoming loss starting over at
Source: KH1/Nikki Nelson/ WENN/Newscom/The Mega Agency

"No one will ever come close," said the source of Preston. "He has his kids, his work, his hobbies and his friends, and that's enough to fulfill him for now." They added, "John hasn't ruled out having a companion in the future. When [and if] he's ready, he'll know."

The Hairspray star and his two surviving children, Ella Bleu, 23, and Ben, 13, reportedly do things regularly to honor Preston's memory.

"Ella's a strong young woman with a big heart," said an insider. "John gives her advice all the time, but knows she's got a good head on her shoulders."

john travolta overcoming loss starting over at
Source: MEGA

Travolta will turn 70 on February 18.

According to the tipster, Travolta still displays photos of his loving spouse around the house.

Looking ahead, the acting legend is taking his talents to the upcoming movie musical That's Amore, a rom-com in which he plays an older bachelor who meets a complicated woman that may just end up sweeping him off his feet.

