John Travolta Ready to Date Again Nearly Three Years After Wife's Death: 'Kelly Would Have Wanted to See Him Happy'
Three years after his wife Kelly Preston's tragic death at age 57 from breast cancer, former heartthrob John Travolta is ready to start shredding the sheets again, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders close to the Saturday Night Fever stud say constant badgering by family and close friends has finally worn down the 69-year-old and persuaded him to move on with his life as he tries to heal the wound left by Kelly's heartbreaking passing in 2020.
"It's a burden he can't continue to bear, and he knows it," spilled a source. "He knows that life is too short for remorse and constant anguish — especially after the death of his good friend Kirstie Alley."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the dejected Pulp Fiction star has been a broken man since Kelly's death and consumed with the idea of reuniting in the afterlife with the couple's autistic son, Jett, who died at age 16 of seizures in 2009.
Sources described celibate Travolta as being unable and unwilling to wrap his head around the idea of ever dating again — never mind falling in love — because he felt it would be a betrayal of Kelly's memory to even consider it.
But, sources said, the Grease sensation also knows Kelly — as well as his late friends Kirstie and Olivia Newton-John — wouldn't have wanted him to suffer and continue moping around, and he's taken his hairpiece out of mothballs to spruce up his bald pate.
"Kelly would have wanted to see him happy," squealed a source.
"It's the single thought that's driving him at this point — that and being strong and healthy and happy for his kids, Ella and Benjamin," the source shared. "Being alone won't help that!"
Sources told RadarOnline.com in February that Travolta's friends were pushing him to date, to no avail.
"It's hands off when it comes to dating. As far as he is concerned, Kelly will always be the only woman for him," an insider shared at the time.
"It's sad, but he's essentially taken a vow of celibacy for the rest of his life. He simply can't wrap his head around ever falling in love again. He says it would be a betrayal of Kelly's memory," the source explained.