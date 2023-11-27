Sandra Bullock 'Learning to Manage Her Grief' After Longtime Partner Bryan Randall's Passing: Report
Actress Sandra Bullock is reportedly learning how to pick up the pieces three months after the death of "the love of her life," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bullock, 59, was spotted for the first time since her partner, Bryan Randall, passed away in late October. The actress was seen with her daughter Laila, 11, and a bodyguard in Los Angeles.
A witness said Bullock looked "somber but surprisingly good and put together" while adding, "She was doting on Laila the whole time."
Bullock's kids have always been her priority,
"She's struggling to stay strong and picking up the pieces for her children," a source told the National Enquirer. Bullock's partner died of ALS at age 57 in August after a private three-year battle during which the actress served as his primary caretaker.
"The last few years have been incredibly stressful and heartbreaking for her — and Sandra hasn't yet fully processed everything — but she's slowly learning to manage her grief," the source added.
She and Bryan had been together for nearly eight years.
"They were as good as married and he was the only father her children have known," the source said of Bullock's children, son Louis, 13, and Laila. "They're all in therapy and Sandra encourages them to talk about Bryan often, to keep his memory alive."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bullock's rep for comment.
Randall, whom Bullock once described as "very Christian," believed "he was going to a better place," according to the source. "And they all like to think he's watching over them."
Fortunately for The Blind Side star, she reportedly had a strong support system around her. Her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, lovingly noted at the time of Randall's death, "I'm convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon."
That thought provides comfort, "as does the knowledge that Bryan knew that she loved him dearly and did everything she could for him," added the source, who noted that the Oscar-winner put her career on hold to care for him alongside a team of nurses.
"She was completely devoted to him," the insider said. But now that he's gone, Bullock has reportedly found herself with a lot of time to think.
"She's been so busy worrying about everyone else that she's not quite in self care mode yet and her heart is shattered," the source claimed. "There have been a lot of private tears, but she's trying to do what he always told her to do: Breath and take it one day at a time."
Bullock is also reportedly bracing herself for the first holiday season without him, "which will be especially painful," the source confided.
"But she appreciates every single moment she has with her kids and knows that she has to move forward and live her own life to the fullest for their sake. That's what Bryan would have wanted for all of them."
