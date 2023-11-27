Don't Mind the Number! 15 Hollywood Couples With Big Age Gaps

Despite the disapproval of her family and friends, Cher, 77, continues her romance with Alexander "AE" Edwards, who is 40 years her junior. Their romance started in November 2022 following their meeting at Paris Fashion Week.

They sparked engagement and married rumors in the months thereafter, but the pair amicably split around April.

After spending time away from each other, Cher and Edwards, 37, found their way back to each other in September and had dinner with their friends.