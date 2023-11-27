Your tip
Don't Mind the Number! 15 Hollywood Couples With Big Age Gaps

hollywood couples with big age gap
Source: MEGA

These celebrity pairs have the biggest age gaps, from Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah to Cher and Alexander Edwards.

By:

Nov. 27 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah: 54 Years

al pacino and noor alfallah years
Source: MEGA

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah settled their custody agreement in October.

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah's relationship ended as quickly as it progressed.

Despite their notable age difference of 54 years, Pacino and Alfallah, 29, sparked dating rumors when they dined at Felix Trattoria in Los Angeles. A year later, they confirmed the dating rumors and welcomed their first child, Roman Pacino.

In September, Alfallah filed a request for sole physical custody of their baby with reasonable visitation for the 83-year-old The Godfather actor. They soon settled it privately.

Cher and Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 40 Years

cher and alexander edwards years
Source: MEGA

Alexander Edwards reportedly cheated on his ex-girlfriend Amber Rose with at least 12 different women.

Despite the disapproval of her family and friends, Cher, 77, continues her romance with Alexander "AE" Edwards, who is 40 years her junior. Their romance started in November 2022 following their meeting at Paris Fashion Week.

They sparked engagement and married rumors in the months thereafter, but the pair amicably split around April.

After spending time away from each other, Cher and Edwards, 37, found their way back to each other in September and had dinner with their friends.

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie: 39 Years

dennis quaid and laura savoie years
Source: MEGA

Dennis Quaid had been married thrice before his romance with Laura Savoie.

Dennis Quaid found love again when he started dating Laura Savoie, who is 39 years his junior, in June 2019. Only three months after they confirmed their romance, the then-65-year-old proposed to his muse in Hawaii.

"It was kind of spontaneous. It was very much a surprise. I had the ring in my pocket … It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan … I wanted it to be private," he told Extra of their engagement.

After a long planning, they secretly tied the knot in an intimate beachside ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell: 38 Years

patrick stewart and sunny ozell years
Source: MEGA

Sunny Ozell is Patrick Stewart's third wife.

On September 7, 2013, Patrick Stewart married singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell at Lake Tahoe in front of their family and friends. The pair, who have a 38-year age gap, started dating in 2009.

Madonna and Josh Popper: 35 Years

madonna and josh popper years
Source: MEGA

Neither of them has shared details about their rumored romance.

Madonna, now 65, sparked dating rumors with boxing coach Josh Popper, who is 35 years younger than her. The Back That Up to The Beat singer seemingly made their relationship Instagram official when she posted a photo of herself next to her rumored beau following a boxing match in Brooklyn, N.Y.

David Foster and Katharine McPhee: 35 Years

david foster and katharine mcphee years
Source: MEGA

David Foster and Katharine McPhee are going strong after meeting on 'American Idol.'

The American Idol became a bridge between David Foster and Katharine McPhee in 2006, and they immediately turned their friendship into romance afterward.

Foster, 74, and McPhee, 39, made their relationship red carpet official in 2018, a year before they wed. They welcomed their son, Rennie David, in 2021.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor: 32 Years

sarah paulson and holland taylor years
Source: MEGA

They did not spark romance not until they met again a decade after their first meeting in 2005.

Sarah Paulson, 48, and Holland Taylor, 80, developed romantic feelings toward each other almost a decade after meeting at a party in 2005. During Taylor's appearance on the "Death, S-- & Money" podcast in November 2015, she revealed that her connection with Paulson was her first "deeply committed relationship."

"It's the most wonderful, extraordinary thing that could have ever possibly happened in my life," she continued.

Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum: 31 Years

emilie livingston and jeff goldblum years
Source: MEGA

They share two sons together.

Al Pacino
Al Pacino

Despite their 30-year age gap, Emilie Livingston, 40, and Jeff Goldblum, 71, share the sweetest romance a decade after their engagement. The Jurassic Park actor popped the question to her in Los Angeles and wed her in November 2014, marking his third marriage.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin: 26 Years

alec and hilaria baldwin years
Source: MEGA

The pair now have seven children together.

In 2011, Alec Baldwin met Hilaria Baldwin at a restaurant in New York City. They started dating shortly after before tying the knot on June 30, 2012, and have since welcomed seven children together.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas: 25 Years

catherine zeta jones and michael douglas years
Source: MEGA

Catherine Zeta-Jones starred in the 1998 flick, 'The Mask of Zorro.'

Michael Douglas literally felt a Fatal Attraction when he saw Catherine Zeta-Jones in the 1998 film The Mask of Zorro. He set a date through his publicist, though their first meeting was not exactly what they planned.

Still, Zeta-Jones and Douglas eventually expanded their family and welcomed two children.

Although they hit a massive bump in 2013, they reconciled and made things work again the following year.

"It can't be a one-way street," he told Ellen DeGeneres in 2015. "But I'm crazy about her. And yeah, I think every couple has their difficult times. The only problem is, as you well know, we're all in the public eye, and it tends to get a little more exposed than most."

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford: 22 Years

calista flockhart and harrison ford years
Source: MEGA

They met at the 59th Golden Globe Awards.

Harrison Ford was 60 when he met Calista Flockhart, who was 22 years younger than him. They proved that age is just a number by tying the knot in 2010, eight years after their first encounter.

In an interview one year after their Golden Globe Awards 2002 interaction, Ford said he was "in love" again after his two failed marriages.

"Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life. I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn't surprised that I did," the Indiana Jones actor said.

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: 20 Years

jason statham and rosie huntington whiteley years
Source: MEGA

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have been together since 2009.

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have been together for more than a decade, and they have yet to exchange their vows despite getting engaged in 2016.

According to the supermodel, who is 20 years younger than Statham, she and the Fast & Furious actor were not in a rush to tie the knot.

"We've been so focused on our work and Jack came along, we definitely talk about it. We're looking forward to that time. It's also not a huge priority for us. We're so happy," she continued.

The love birds have two children together.

George and Amal Clooney: 17 Years

george and amal clooney years
Source: MEGA

George Clooney initially thought he would never get married.

Amal Clooney changed George Clooney's fate after their meeting at his home in Italy. They kept in touch afterward until their relationship progressed.

Clooney popped the question during a date night at his home less than a year after their first meeting, they officially wed at the Aman Canal Grande resort in Venice on September 27, 2014.

"All I know is that it sort of changed everything in terms of what I thought my future – my personal future – was going to be," he told People of his wife. "But I've always been an optimist about the world. I wasn't always completely optimistic about how it was going to work out personally for me. But now I am."

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz: 16 Years

heidi klum and tom kaulitz years
Source: MEGA

Heidi Klum revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that she met Tom Kaulitz at a birthday party.

After divorcing Seal, Heidi Klum began dating Tom Kaulitz — who is 16 years younger than her — and immediately tied the knot in a secret ceremony in February 2019. They wed again in Capri, Italy, which was witnessed by their family and close friends.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé: 12 Years

jay z and beyonce years
Source: MEGA

The power couple did not date until 2001.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé had their first encounter when they boarded the same plane to attend the 2000 MTV Spring Break Festival. It took them months before they began dating, and their first official date happened at Nobu.

Despite the extreme spotlight on their relationship, they secretly tied the knot on April 4, 2008, days after the public spotted them picking up their marriage license in New York.

