George and Amal Clooney Reportedly Planning to Renew Wedding Vows With Star-Studded Guest List
Second-time smitten George Clooney has turned his rumored marriage woes around and is planning on saying his I Do's all over again to celebrate, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources claim the Oscar winner, 62, is planning a lavish celebration by year's end with his wife, Amal, 45, in his adopted home of Italy.
It caps a dramatic turnaround for the declining duo, who insiders said looked like toast during lockdown but are now acting like loved-up newlyweds.
Recent photos showed Clooney — dad to their six-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella — doting on the statuesque lawyer as they packed on the PDA in Venice.
"They're looking at a spiritual blessing in Italy, most likely in spring 2024 but possibly sooner," revealed an insider.
"Amal's family will fly in, and they'll be the kids and select A-listers, like Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts. George wants a huge party but it's also a quiet way to celebrate saving their marriage."
Sources told the National Enquirer that the pair clashed over George's partying and immaturity and Amal's controlling tendencies.
"They had a rough time during lockdown, cooped up together for months," confided a tattler. "But last year they took time apart to focus on their own projects and now they're more in love than when they first got married."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Clooney's rep for comment.
Clooney — worth an estimated $500 million — was a notorious playboy until he finally found Amal and put a ring on it in 2014. The mega movie star knew early on that the human rights attorney was the One.
"I knew fairly quickly that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with Amal," he told CBS in 2015. Amal, who has her own $28 million, needed a bit more convincing.
"We had never talked about it so there wasn't like a 'Hey, maybe we should get married.' Literally, I dropped it on her … and she just kept saying, 'Oh my God,' and 'Wow!'" he stated. "We just sat there and finally I said, 'Listen, I'm 52 and I've been on my knee now for about 28 minutes, so I gotta get an answer out of this or I'm going to throw a hip out. I might not be able to stand back up!'"
Clooney has been all-in from the beginning, saying that Amal changed his world for the better.
"All I know is that it sort of changed everything in terms of what I thought my future - my future personal future - was going to be," he told PEOPLE. "I've always been an optimist about the world. I wasn't always completely optimistic about how it was going to work out personally for me. But now I am."