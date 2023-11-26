Start Your Sentimental Journey With Lab Grown Diamond Engagement Rings
Couples looking for engagement rings are now more curious than ever about lab grown diamond engagement rings.
Aesthetically, engagement rings grown in a lab are completely identical to their mined counterparts, and they have proven to be perfect for everyday wear. However, the reason they have become wildly popular, particularly in the last few years, is that they come in at a significantly lower price point compared to regular, mined diamonds.
Not only that, but they are a far more sustainable option for eco-conscious couples. For instance, there’s no concept of “blood diamond” involved, a practice which is illegal and banned in most countries, and it requires significantly less water.
It’s easy to understand why lab grown diamond engagement rings are the rage these days although many people are still on the fence about whether they are worth the investment.
Lab grown diamonds vs. traditional diamonds
One of the key differences between natural diamonds and lab grown diamonds is their origin. While natural diamonds are mined hundreds of miles below the Earth’s surface, lab grown diamonds are produced in a controlled environment which mimics the temperatures and various pressures that naturally-formed diamonds are subjected to.
A natural diamond may take billions of years to form under the earth’s surface while a lab grown one can be produced in a lab in just 3-6 weeks.
Another key difference that stands out is that lab grown diamonds are undeniably a more sustainable and ethical choice. The practice of mining diamonds from beneath the Earth’s surface has received much criticism over the years, particularly when it’s attributed to the concept of “blood diamonds” and their adverse environmental impact. This is why lab grown diamonds is something more couples are now aware of and investing in, as they are an ethical alternative which helps to minimize the undesirable consequences on the environment and society as a whole.
Plus, lab grown diamonds can be easily traced to their source while mined diamonds are typically very difficult to trace.
Finally, natural diamonds are generally very expensive whereas lab grown ones are a very wallet-friendly and accessible alternative; they can be made to order quickly and delivered within weeks. Where a natural two-carat diamond halo engagement ring, for example, may cost around $23,000-24,000, its lab grown equivalent will not be more than $6,000-6,500.
Now that we know some of key differences between natural diamonds and lab grown diamonds, let’s give you a few ideas to try when looking for the perfect lab grown diamond engagement ring.
Different kinds of lab grown diamond engagement rings
Elegant and harmonious bridal sets
Bridal sets are ideal for couples looking for a harmonious and coordinated look on their big day. These sets come with an engagement ring in most instances and a matching wedding band, all of which complement each other effortlessly.
Bridal sets containing lab grown diamond engagement rings are available in many different styles, including intricate halo designs and classic solitaire designs.
With a bridal set, you’ll have a very elegant and cohesive look, as both you and your spouse-to-be will be wearing the same ring. You may prefer a timeless and traditional look or a more unique and contemporary design – either way, bridal sets offer lots of convenience and beauty in one brilliant package that you can adorn on your wedding day and beyond.
Unique and vibrant colored diamond rings
With lab grown diamonds, there’s plenty of variety and not just the traditional white diamond variety which some people believe to be the case. On the contrary, they are available in a wide range of colors, offering couples a very unique, exotic, and vibrant alternative.
Colored diamond engagement rings (lab grown) are very popular among couples nowadays, featuring diamonds in various hues – from orange, yellow and pink, to purple, green, red, and many more.
These colorful diamond engagement rings are a great way to add extra individuality, personality and pop to each ring, helping you mark your very own distinctive symbol of love and commitment.
Side stone diamond rings for extra sophistication and extravagance
If you’re looking for a lab grown diamond engagement ring that exudes class, elegance, extravagance and sophistication, then invest in a side stone ring where a gorgeous lab grown diamond sits at the center, surrounded by smaller diamonds/gemstones on the side.
This addition of side gemstones tremendously add to the overall brilliance and beauty of the ring, creating a very eye-catching and captivating piece of jewelry indeed.
Hidden halo ring to reveal the beauty at the core
With a traditional halo engagement ring, the diamond is framed as the center stone but with the hidden halo design, it sits below the center frame, acting as the diamond’s base in a discrete or “hidden” way.
The center stone looks a lot brighter from above than other angles as the small stones are clearly visible. You can experiment with different styles of hidden halo rings as well, like a drape hidden halo or a round hidden halo.
A lab created engagement ring can be the perfect way to start your journey together with your beloved. Here’s an extensive collection that allows you to experiment with many different varieties and styles.