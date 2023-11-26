Start Your Sentimental Journey With Lab Grown Diamond Engagement Rings

Couples looking for engagement rings are now more curious than ever about lab grown diamond engagement rings.

Aesthetically, engagement rings grown in a lab are completely identical to their mined counterparts, and they have proven to be perfect for everyday wear. However, the reason they have become wildly popular, particularly in the last few years, is that they come in at a significantly lower price point compared to regular, mined diamonds.

Not only that, but they are a far more sustainable option for eco-conscious couples. For instance, there’s no concept of “blood diamond” involved, a practice which is illegal and banned in most countries, and it requires significantly less water.

It’s easy to understand why lab grown diamond engagement rings are the rage these days although many people are still on the fence about whether they are worth the investment.