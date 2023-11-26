'I'm Disappointed in Myself': President Joe Biden Apologizes to Muslim Americans After Dismissing Gaza Death Toll
In a private meeting, President Joe Biden offered his apologies to a group of prominent Muslim Americans after his dismissal of the death toll provided by Gaza's Ministry of Health, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The incident occurred following a press conference held at the White House on October 25th, during which Biden expressed skepticism about the number of casualties reported by the health office in Gaza.
During the press conference, President Biden stated, "I have no notion that the Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people are killed."
This comment provoked outrage from the Muslim American community, prompting a meeting between the president and representatives from the community the following day.
According to a report by The Washington Post, the five Muslim American representatives criticized Biden for his insensitivity and shared stories of civilians losing numerous family members in Gaza.
The Ministry of Health, which is part of the Hamas government, released figures indicating that over 14,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel declared war. It was further reported by The New York Times that approximately 10,000 of these casualties were women and children.
The skepticism expressed by President Biden towards these numbers has been called into question with The Washington Post conducting a fact-check. It concluded the president displayed "excessive skepticism" and a lack of historical awareness regarding the numbers provided by the Health Ministry. The report further stated that Biden's dismissal was "remarkably uninformed by history and precedent."
Since the Hamas terror attack on October 7th, Biden has pledged military and financial aid to support Israel. He has also been engaged in negotiations with officials from both sides to secure the safe release of the hostages and prisoners held by Hamas.
Additionally, he's stated that his long-term goal is to see Hamas removed from power in Gaza.
During the meeting with the Muslim American representatives, which was scheduled to last 30 minutes but extended to over an hour, President Biden openly expressed his remorse for his previous comments. He said, "I'm sorry. I'm disappointed in myself. I will do better."
The meeting concluded with Biden hugging one of the participants, a gesture that symbolized his sincerity and commitment to repairing the rift caused by his remarks.
Following the incident, Biden officials have been actively engaging with staffers, political appointees, and outside groups to assess their reactions to the administration's stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Some media pundits and political consultants have argued that the White House's handling of the conflict may impact Biden's electoral prospects in the 2024 elections.