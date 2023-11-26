'I'm Disappointed in Myself': President Joe Biden Apologizes to Muslim Americans After Dismissing Gaza Death Toll

During the press conference, President Biden stated, "I have no notion that the Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people are killed."

This comment provoked outrage from the Muslim American community, prompting a meeting between the president and representatives from the community the following day.

According to a report by The Washington Post, the five Muslim American representatives criticized Biden for his insensitivity and shared stories of civilians losing numerous family members in Gaza.

The Ministry of Health, which is part of the Hamas government, released figures indicating that over 14,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel declared war. It was further reported by The New York Times that approximately 10,000 of these casualties were women and children.