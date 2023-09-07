Your tip
Al Pacino's Baby Mama Noor Alfallah, 29, Files for Full Custody of Pair's Newborn Son

Noor Alfallah recently filed a petition seeking physical custody of her and Al Pacino's newborn son.

Sep. 7 2023, Published 9:10 a.m. ET

Al Pacino's baby mama, Noor Alfallah, recently filed a petition seeking physical custody of the pair’s newborn son, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a sudden development to come just three months after Pacino, 83, and Alfallah, 29, welcomed their son Roman Alfallah Pacino, Alfallah reportedly filed a petition in California demanding custody of the three-month-old.

According to court documents obtained by the Blast, Pacino’s 29-year-old baby mama demanded full custody of Roman.

Alfallah’s filing also reportedly requested "reasonable visitation" rights for Pacino and joint legal custody for both parents – which would allow Pacino to participate in major decisions regarding the child's upbringing.

The filing obtained by the Blast also included a one-page document called a "voluntary declaration of parentage” which was signed by both Pacino and a third-party witness six days after the baby was born.

The document confirmed that Pacino is Roman’s biological father.

To clarify any doubts, Alfallah reportedly informed the court that she had sexual intercourse with Pacino in the state of California which ultimately resulted in the conception of the pair’s child.

In addition to seeking custody, Alfallah is also requesting that the court require Pacino to cover any attorney fees or costs associated with the newly filed case.

Regarding child support, an exact amount has not been listed in the initial court filing released this week.

In California, the court must first establish official recognition of the parents and their respective incomes before ordering child support payments. Given Pacino's significant income, it is expected that he will be responsible for paying a monthly amount.

Meanwhile, Roman’s birth certificate confirmed that Pacino welcomed his fourth child on June 6, 2023. The baby boy was born at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles at 1:41 AM.

The family's doctor was listed as Thais Aliabadi, who gained fame for her appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians when she delivered Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s daughter, True, in April 2018.

Al Pacino shares three other children from previous relationships – 22-year-old twins with ex-girlfriend Beverly D'Angelo and an older daughter with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Alfallah’s filing this week came just three months after Roman’s birth and just five months after Pacino learned that his girlfriend was pregnant with his child.

The Scarface actor called Alfallah’s pregnancy “special” and expressed excitement about welcoming a fourth child.

“It’s very special,” he said shortly before Roman was born in June. “It always has been. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.”

Pacino and Alfallah were first linked in 2022, although the Godfather legend reportedly has no plans to marry his 29-year-old fling.

“He’s not going to marry Noor but would like to come to a financial settlement with her and arrange to spend time with the child,” a source close to Pacino said shortly after Roman was born in June.

