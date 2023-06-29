83-Year-Old Al Pacino's Newborn Son Delivered by Kardashian-Loved Doctor, Birth Certificate Reveals
Al Pacino's newborn son already has a link to reality family royalty. The Godfather actor's baby boy was delivered by the same doctor who welcomed several of the Kardashian-Jenner children into the world, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
As this outlet reported, the 83-year-old star became a dad of four when his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, 29, gave birth earlier this month.
According to the birth certificate, Pacino and Noor named their son Roman. The newest addition to the Pacino family got his father's famous last name. His middle name is unique, as it's his mama's surname.
The newborn's full name is Roman Alfallah Pacino.
Roman was born on June 6 at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles at 1:41 AM, reported The Blast, who first obtained the birth certificate. His A-list daddy might not be the most exciting thing about him — as RadarOnline.com can reveal his doctor also delivered Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's babies.
Dr. Thais Aliabadi is listed as Roman's delivery doctor — and if her name rings a bell, it's because she appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians several times over the years.
Dr. Aliabadi delivered Khloé's oldest child with Tristan Thompson — daughter True — on April 12, 2018, in Ohio. She also helped Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcome their two kids — daughter Stormi Webster and son Aire Webster.
While she didn't pull out Kim or Kourtney Kardashian's children, Dr. Aliabadi is famous in her own right. She's made several television appearances on programs like Good Morning America, The Doctors, Face The Truth TV, and KUWTK to tackle tough topics like conception issues.
As for Pacino, if there was any truth to the rumors that he doubted Noor's baby was his, that's gone out the window. RadarOnline.com can confirm that the Scarface actor was listed as Roman's father on the birth certificate.
Despite sharing a child, sources told us that Pacino has no plans to marry Noor and is trying to hash out a "financial settlement" so that she and Roman are taken care of.
Besides the latest addition, Pacino is already a dad to three adult children — Jennifer, 33, who he shares with his ex Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins, Anton and Olivia, with National Lampoon's Vacation actress Beverly D’Angelo.