Al Pacino Has No Plans to Marry 29-year-old Fling Noor Alfallah Following Birth of Son, Actor Wants to Hash Out ‘Financial Settlement’: Sources
Al Pacino has no plans on marrying his 29-year-old fling Noor Alfallah even though sources said he feels like she tried to “trap” him into walking down the aisle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation reveal Al is overwhelmed after welcoming his newborn at the age of 83. An insider said the actor has turned to his younger ex Beverly D’Angelo for help.
Since the Godfather star’s relationship with baby mama Noor is strained — insiders said he demanded a paternity test to prove the baby was his — sources spilled he’s desperate to have Beverly, 71, pitch in.
The two were never married but lived together for seven years and remained close in raising their twins, Olivia and Anton, 22. Meanwhile, an insider said Al feels as though Noor “betrayed” him and “is trying to trap him” into marriage.
On June 11, in photos obtained by Daily Mail, Al and Beverly were spotted hanging out in Los Angeles, having what looked like a serious conversation.
While Al wants to be part of his child’s life, “he doesn’t want to do the whole baby thing at his age with the 4 a.m. feedings, diaper changings and all,” said the insider. “Meanwhile, he’s not going to marry Noor but would like to come to a financial settlement with her and arrange to spend time with the child. And that’s where Beverly comes in.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Another insider said, “He’s seriously worried about how he’ll cope with the physical demands of it all. This is a guy who’s in bad physical condition. He’s supposed to be enjoying his twilight years, but things have taken a seriously chaotic turn. He’s freaked.”
Earlier this week, Al’s rep confirmed the actor and his baby mama welcomed their son Roman into the world. The actor and Noor have been linked together since 2022.
Noor previously dated Clint Eastwood and Mick Jagger.