Al Pacino's Pregnant 29-Year-Old GF Noor Alfallah 'Doesn't Need His Money,' Scoffs at 'Gold Digger' Label
It won't be long until Al Pacino and his much-younger girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, welcome their first child together, putting a microscope on their once-private relationship.
RadarOnline.com has learned a source close to the Godfather star said his three adult children from previous relationships with exes Jan Tarrant and Beverly D'Angelo don't know his current love "very well" but are confident their dad can handle himself despite there being some concerns over the couple's 53-year age difference.
Alfallah and Pacino were first seen on a dinner date in April 2022, but they are rumored to have been dating since the pandemic. "The relationship was casual and now, he'll be tied to this woman for the rest of his life," an insider claimed. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Pacino for comment.
The Scarface icon is worth a staggering $120 million from his successful Hollywood career and is said to be embracing his role as a new dad at 83.
Alfallah has made a name for herself as a Beverly Hills-born producer and she was previously romantically linked to Mick Jagger and other successful men in the past. She denied dating Clint Eastwood back in 2019.
Sources said she's got her own cash flow, noting that she has always scoffed at the "gold digger" label some critics have given her. "She doesn't need Al's money."
Alfallah was spotted out and about in Los Angeles this week, visiting a local Rite-Aid with her mother and sister on Wednesday.
- Al Pacino Spotted With Baby Mama Beverly D’Angelo After Pregnant Girlfriend Banned Him From Seeing Exes
- ‘He’s Freaked’: Al Pacino ‘Seriously Worried’ About Raising New Baby at 83 While in ‘Bad Physical Shape’
- Al Pacino, 83, Refuses to Talk About Pregnant Girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, While Out With 22-Year-Old Son
The mom-to-be looked cozy during the gloomy weather, donning FreeCity sweatpants, a button down sweater, sneakers and sunglasses in photos published by Daily Mail showing a "hint of" her baby bump.
Sources close to the famed big screen mobster previously said he was blindsided by the pregnancy news because he didn't think it was possible to become a father again at his age, adding that he has some very real concerns while still stepping up to the plate.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"He's seriously worried about how he'll cope with the physical demands of it all," the tipster said of Pacino. "This is a guy who's in bad physical condition. He's supposed to be enjoying his twilight years, but things have taken a seriously chaotic turn."