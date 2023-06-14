Al Pacino's Pregnant 29-Year-Old GF Noor Alfallah 'Doesn't Need His Money,' Scoffs at 'Gold Digger' Label

It won't be long until Al Pacino and his much-younger girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, welcome their first child together, putting a microscope on their once-private relationship.

RadarOnline.com has learned a source close to the Godfather star said his three adult children from previous relationships with exes Jan Tarrant and Beverly D'Angelo don't know his current love "very well" but are confident their dad can handle himself despite there being some concerns over the couple's 53-year age difference.