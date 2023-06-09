Your tip
Al Pacino, 83, Refuses to Talk About Pregnant Girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, While Out With 22-Year-Old Son

Jun. 9 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

83-year-old Al Pacino brushed off questions about his soon-to-be-born fourth child while out with his 22-year-old son, Anton James, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Godfather star looked exhausted ahead of his upcoming baby's birth as he attended a Los Angeles movie theater to watch Transformers: Rise of the Beasts with one of his twin children this week.

In a video obtained by Daily Mail, Pacino refused to answer when a photographer asked about the relationship status with his third baby mama, Noor Alfallah, 29, who is currently 8 months pregnant with the actor's child.

Trying to go incognito in black sweats, a long jacket, and a baseball cap that he pulled down, the movie star was pleasant but firm when questioned about his future with Alfallah.

"I'm with my son now so if you don't mind I really don't talk about that stuff," Pacino replied to the photographer. Despite dodging the question in front of his son, the House of Gucci actor made it clear that he's "excited" about Alfallah's pregnancy.

"It's very special," he said when asked by a photographer on a separate occasion about welcoming another baby. "It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."

Sources close to Pacino slammed the rumors that he doesn't believe the child was his and is demanding a DNA test, calling the speculation "complete and utter bulls---." They also claimed The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor "could not be happier" about the news.

Pacino and his girlfriend don't yet know the gender of their child. The couple was first linked in 2022, but he's not the only famous man Alfallah has dated.

Before falling pregnant with Pacino's child, she dated Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

As for Pacino, he has three other children by two women, including 22-year-old twins Olivia Pacino and Anton with Beverly D'Angelo and 33-year-old daughter Julie Pacino with Jan Tarrant.

