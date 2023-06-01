Al Pacino Demanded DNA Test After 29-year-old Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Revealed Surprise Pregnancy: Sources
Al Pacino was said to be so skeptical that he was the father of girlfriend Noor Alfallah’s baby that he demanded a DNA test immediately after she revealed the surprising news, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come shortly after Pacino, 83, and Alfallah, 29, announced they are expecting a child together, sources close to the Godfather actor claimed Pacino was “totally surprised” by the pregnancy.
According to sources who spoke to TMZ regarding the matter, Pacino cited ambiguous “medical issues” that would have normally prevented the aging actor from "impregnating a woman."
Pacino also allegedly expressed doubt that the child could be his and requested Alfallah – who is already 8 months pregnant with the baby – participate in a DNA test to confirm that he is the father.
The 29-year-old film producer agreed to take the test and, according to sources close to the couple, the test confirmed Pacino is the child’s dad.
The child will be Pacino’s fourth, and sources claimed the actor was “not planning” to have any more children.
The surprising pregnancy news also came just a few months after the couple confirmed they were dating.
While Pacino and Alfallah were first seen having dinner together in April 2022, close friends revealed the couple’s relationship started in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men,” one insider said. “She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well.”
“The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father,” the source continued. “She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.”
Although there is a 54-year age gap between the 83-year-old Hollywood star and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Alfallah reportedly has a history of dating older men.
Prior to Pacino, Alfallah dated Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger from 2017 to 2018. She was also once linked to billionaire philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen and fellow Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood.