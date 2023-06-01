Al Pacino Demanded DNA Test After 29-year-old Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Revealed Surprise Pregnancy: Sources

Al Pacino was said to be so skeptical that he was the father of girlfriend Noor Alfallah’s baby that he demanded a DNA test immediately after she revealed the surprising news, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come shortly after Pacino, 83, and Alfallah, 29, announced they are expecting a child together, sources close to the Godfather actor claimed Pacino was “totally surprised” by the pregnancy.