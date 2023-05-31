Your tip
Al Pacino, 83, 'Surprised' by 29-year-old Girlfriend Noor Alfallah's Pregnancy: Sources

Source: Mega
By:

May 31 2023, Published 2:14 p.m. ET

Al Pacino was reportedly surprised to learn that his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, is pregnant with what will be the actor’s fourth child, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to sources close to the 83-year-old Scarface actor, the news of Alfallah’s pregnancy came as a “total surprise” to Pacino.

Source: Mega

Sources who spoke to TMZ also claimed that Pacino was not planning to have a child with his 29-year-old girlfriend.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the news of Alfallah’s pregnancy – and the fact that she is already eight months pregnant – came just months after it was revealed the pair were dating.

Source: Mega

Although Pacino and Alfallah were first seen together in public while grabbing dinner in April 2022, close friends of the couple claimed the actor’s relationship with Alfallah started during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men,” one insider said last year. “She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well.”

“The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father,” the source continued. “She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.”

Meanwhile, another source close to the couple told RadarOnline.com in March that Alfallah was “growing sick” of the Godfather legend and that the pair’s relationship was slowly beginning to crumble.

Source: Mega

"It would help if he perked up and stopped talking about himself because it's going in one ear and out the other," the insider told us earlier this year. "It's a matter of time before Noor leaves him in the dust."

Prior to Pacino, Alfallah dated Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger from 2017 to 2018. She was also linked to billionaire philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen and Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood.

Source: Mega

“Our ages didn’t matter to me,” Pacino’s soon-to-be baby mama said during an interview regarding her romance with Jagger.

“The heart doesn’t know what it sees, it only knows what it feels,” she added at the time. “It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me.”

