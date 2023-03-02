Al Pacino's Girlfriend, 29, Growing Sick Of 82-Year-Old Actor: 'It's Only A Matter Of Time'

Al Pacino's orange spray tan isn't the only thing leaving a poor impression on his girlfriend Noor Alfallah — he has plenty more quirks that are turning her off too, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Godfather acting legend, 82, has been robbing the cradle with the 29-year-old American-Kuwaiti film producer for two years — but the romance has lost its luster for Noor, sources snitched.