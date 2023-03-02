Al Pacino's Girlfriend, 29, Growing Sick Of 82-Year-Old Actor: 'It's Only A Matter Of Time'
Al Pacino's orange spray tan isn't the only thing leaving a poor impression on his girlfriend Noor Alfallah — he has plenty more quirks that are turning her off too, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Godfather acting legend, 82, has been robbing the cradle with the 29-year-old American-Kuwaiti film producer for two years — but the romance has lost its luster for Noor, sources snitched.
"Al's eccentricities may have been cute in the beginning, but they stink now," spilled the insider. "He insists she keeps all the lights low so he doesn't see an old guy in the mirror. She must dress in black or dark clothing because his fashion motto, although high heels are okay, and generally be at his beck and call as his date even when it's last minute.
"Al's had rotten luck with the ladies recently and his reputation as a doddering old cheapskate doesn't help."
Sources said his previous girlfriend — Israeli actress Meital Dohan, 42 — dumped Pacino because he wouldn't spend money on her and he was too old.
The aging actor doesn't want to give up his playboy ways, but he's striking out with every year that goes by.
"It would help if he perked up and stopped talking about himself because it's going in one ear and out the other," added an insider about his relationship with Noor, who's 53 years younger than the Scarface star. "It's a matter of time before Noor leaves him in the dust."
Pacino isn't the only older man Noor's been linked to. Before the mob legend, she dated Mick Jagger, 79, and was linked to billionaire philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen, 61, and Clint Eastwood, 92, but claimed they were only family friends.
When Noor was dating Jagger, she said in the past that age was just a number — but that appears to have changed.
“Our ages didn’t matter to me,” she told Hello regarding her romance with the Rolling Stone frontman. “The heart doesn’t know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me.”