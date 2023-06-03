Al Pacino's Eight Month Pregnant Girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, is Refusing to Let the 'Godfather' Actor Visit His Ex
Al Pacino's current partner and mother-to-be, Noor Alfallah, has reportedly banned his former girlfriend and close friend Lucila Sola from visiting their home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 83-year-old acting legend announced that his 29-year-old partner was eight months pregnant with their first child together, and now Alfallah is clearing out any leftovers from Pacino's past.
According to sources close to the young actress, Alfallah has "banned" Sola from ever coming to the Godfather actor's Los Angeles home.
"Over the last few months, Noor's relationship with Al has become more serious - and it has become increasingly difficult for Lucila to get face time with Al," the source told the Daily Mail. "[Noor] keeps trying to keep Lucila away from Al."
Despite Pacino and Sola ending their relationship over eight years ago, the two have reportedly remained close, and the elderly actor has even continued to play the role of "stepfather" with his ex's daughter Camila Morrone.
The Scarface actor is also rumored to be the one to introduce Morrone to her former boyfriend, Leonardo DiCaprio, back in 2017.
Sola and Pacino frequently met with one another over the years, with insiders claiming that they acted like best friends during their public outings together.
The Academy Award-winning actor would visit his ex at her home, but Alfallah reportedly ended that all together.
"Tensions between Lucila and Noor have risen in recent months with resentment emanating from both sides," the source shared. "Something had to give, and now Lucila's suddenly moved 3,000 miles away from her ex - which coincides with Al finding out he was about to become a father again."
"She's wanted to have a baby for years, and Al could not be happier. He loves Noor, and the feeling is mutual," the insider continued. "Not only does Noor come from an extremely wealthy family, but she has also worked to obtain her own wealth."
Pacino found out about the pregnancy six months in and was "shocked" by the news.
As RadarOnline reported, the actor reportedly demanded a pre-natal DNA test to find out if the child could even be his - as he believed he could not impregnate anybody.
Pacino has already fathered three other children with two women. He has 22-year-old twins, Olivia and Anton, with his former partner Beverly D'Angelo, and a 33-year-old daughter Julie Marie with his ex Jan Tarrant.
