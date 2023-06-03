Al Pacino's Eight Month Pregnant Girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, is Refusing to Let the 'Godfather' Actor Visit His Ex

The 83-year-old acting legend announced that his 29-year-old partner was eight months pregnant with their first child together, and now Alfallah is clearing out any leftovers from Pacino's past.

According to sources close to the young actress, Alfallah has "banned" Sola from ever coming to the Godfather actor's Los Angeles home.

"Over the last few months, Noor's relationship with Al has become more serious - and it has become increasingly difficult for Lucila to get face time with Al," the source told the Daily Mail. "[Noor] keeps trying to keep Lucila away from Al."