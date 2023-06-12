‘He’s Freaked’: Al Pacino ‘Seriously Worried’ About Raising New Baby at 83 While in ‘Bad Physical Shape’
Al Pacino is so shaken at becoming a dad again at 83 and losing his bachelor lifestyle to diaper duty, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed the legendary actor has been pulling away from his close friends and family after learning his 29-year-old galpal Noor Alfallah was pregnant with his child.
“Al’s always been shy and introverted, but now his reclusive nature has come home to roost,” said a source. The insider said after finding out about his new child, the Hollywood hermit has shunned pals — including his former flame Lucila Solá, who he dated from 2009 to 2018, sources said.
“He won’t see Lucila and others. He just doesn’t have the heart to socialize right now. He’s reeling over this,” said a source.
As we previously reported, Al demanded Noor take a prenatal DNA test after she told him the baby news. Sources said the Godfather star was blindsided by the pregnancy because he didn’t believe he could still father a child at his age.
Al was allegedly “flabbergasted” because the two had only been intimate a few times. Sources said Al considered Noor a casual companion. The two started dating during the pandemic.
Sources said Al, who has three adult kids from previous relationship with Jan Tarrant and Beverly D’Angelo, will do the right thing when it comes to his new child.
However, despite his promise to support the kid, Al fears for his ability to personally care for the baby. “He’s seriously worried about how he’ll cope with the physical demands of it all. This is a guy who’s in bad physical condition. He’s supposed to be enjoying his twilight years, but things have taken a seriously chaotic turn. He’s freaked,” said the insider.
As we previously reported, Noor has been previously linked to Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger, billionaire Nicolas Berggruen and actor Clint Eastwood.