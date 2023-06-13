Your tip
Al Pacino Spotted With Baby Mama Beverly D’Angelo After Pregnant Girlfriend Banned Him From Seeing Exes

al pacino beverly dangelo photos pregnant girlfriend banned exes
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 13 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Al Pacino seems to be ignoring his pregnant girlfriend's wishes. The Godfather actor, 83, was seen spending time with the mother of his 22-year-old twins, actress Beverly D’Angelo, one week after RadarOnline.com reported that Noor Alfallah has been refusing to let him visit his other ex, Lucila Sola.

Beverly D’Angelo
Source: Mega

Beverly D’Angelo

The expecting father was photographed with D’Angelo and their adult twins, Anton and Olivia, for a family outing in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The Scarface actor accompanied his National Lampoon's Vacation ex — whom he never married — and their kids to a local escape room.

In the photos obtained by Page Six, Pacino and D'Angelo took a moment away from the children and appeared to be locked in a serious conversation outside of the facility.

Sitting on a curb and drinking a Coca-Cola, the legendary actor wore all black for his family's day out.

Al Pacino with Lucila Sola
Source: Mega

Al Pacino with Lucila Sola

Pacino has been spending a lot of time with his kids since confirming Noor, 29, is pregnant with his fourth child. According to reports, she's not thrilled with the father of her unborn child talking with his ex Lucila.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Noor has allegedly banned Lucila from visiting the home she shares with Pacino.

MORE ON:
Al Pacino

"Over the last few months, Noor's relationship with Al has become more serious - and it has become increasingly difficult for Lucila to get face time with Al," the source told the Daily Mail. "[Noor] keeps trying to keep Lucila away from Al."

Noor is eight months pregnant with Pacino's child.

Noor is eight months pregnant with Pacino's child.

Noor Alfallah
Source: Mega

Noor Alfallah

While the actor claimed to be "excited" about their baby's birth, sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that Pacino is freaking out behind closed doors.

“He’s seriously worried about how he’ll cope with the physical demands of it all. This is a guy who’s in bad physical condition. He’s supposed to be enjoying his twilight years, but things have taken a seriously chaotic turn. He’s freaked,” an insider shared.

Noor Alfallah
Source: Mega

Noor Alfallah

Sources close to Pacino slammed the rumors that he doesn't believe the child was his and is demanding a DNA test, calling the speculation "complete and utter bulls---." They also claimed The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor "could not be happier" about the news.

Pacino began dating Noor during the pandemic. Besides the twins, he also has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie, whom she shares with another ex, Jan Tarrant.

