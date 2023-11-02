Sandra Bullock Beams With Happiness in Solo Outing Nearly Three Months After Longtime Love Bryan Randall's Death
Sandra Bullock is getting back to her old self. The 59-year-old Oscar winner beamed while indulging in some retail therapy this week, marking her first happy outing since her longtime love, photographer Bryan Randall, died nearly three months ago, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Blind Side actress has been seen less than a handful of times since his tragic passing at the age of 57 after losing a battle with ALS. Bullock bravely stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, looking chic in all-black attire, including a zip-up, an oversized jacket, tight workout pants, and sneakers.
Pulling her brown hair back in a messy ponytail, the greiving star covered her eyes with dark-colored sunglasses, but her best accessory was her smile.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Bullock smiled ear-to-ear after spending time at a local beauty spot and emerging with two shopping bags full of goodies. The glow of the Bullet Train actress radiated and was hard to ignore, signifying she's starting to recover from the devastating loss of Randall.
On August 5, the world learned that Bullock had stood by his side as he battled the devastating nervous system disease behind closed doors.
"Sandra was there at every stage for three years; she knew his death was coming, but that didn't make it easier," a source shared during that time. "She's heartbroken and still in shock that Bryan is actually gone. It's a very difficult time. Her world was torn apart, and now she has to be strong and pick up the pieces."
Bullock called Randall the "love of my life," and said raising their family together — her two children and his daughter — was "the best thing ever." During her Red Table Talk appearance in 2021, the actress was asked why they never got married, to which she replied, "I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner... I don't need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest times."
- Rare Sighting Of Reclusive Actress Cybill Shepherd After Not Being Seen Out And About In Years
- Bernie Sanders’s Daughter-In-Law Dies From Cancer Days After His Heart Attack
- Kim Basinger Looks Glum In First Sighting Since Ex-Husband Alec Baldwin's Fatal Shooting, As Daughter Ireland Feuds With Candace Owens
The Lost City actress took a break from acting "to be present and responsible for one thing" — and that was to care for her ill partner. Bullock's sister confirmed how hands-on she was in Randall's last days in a heartfelt Instagram post.
“I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon. ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan," her tribute read.
Bullock began dating Randall in 2015 when she hired him to photograph her son Louis' birthday party, and the two hit it off.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Randall's family announced his death in August, revealing that "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.
"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," their statement continued.
"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."