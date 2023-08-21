Sandra Bullock Plans to Scatter Late Boyfriend Bryan Randall's Ashes in The Bahamas: 'The Place Was So Special to Them'
Sandra Bullock is allegedly planning to say her final goodbye to her longtime partner Bryan Randall in the same place where they reportedly exchanged vows in 2017, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Blind Side actress, 59, is considering scattering Randall's ashes in the sea near Three Bees in the Bahamas, according to insiders.
"The place was just so special to them both. They would take over the entire island so they could just be themselves. It was a place where they shared some of their happiest times together and with the kids and friends," a source told Daily Mail.
"They would go there for weeks at a time. It holds a lot of meaning and it just makes sense for that to be where she says goodbye to him."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bullock's rep for comment.
As this outlet reported, Bullock's lover died on August 5 after a private three-year battle with ALS. He left behind a 29-year-old daughter, Skylar Staten Randall, who claimed him last week.
Randall's ashes were delivered to Skylar's Los Angeles apartment by a representative of Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
Bullock "has taken Skylar under her wing since her father passed," sources shared. The Oscar-winning actress exchanged "vows" with Randall on the beach in the Bahamas in front of a small group of their closest friends and family on December 31, 2017, reported Daily Mail after obtaining photos of Bullock dancing with her boyfriend following the event.
"Sandra didn't want to get married after her experience of getting divorced from Jesse James back in 2010. But she and Bryan really wanted to have something for the children, to kind of seal the deal and show them it was a forever thing," a source told the outlet about their alleged top-secret vow exchange.
Bullock has yet to address his tragic passing but was spotted looking somber while driving on her first outing post-Randall's death.
The Lost City actress took a break from acting "to be present and responsible for one thing" — and that was to care for her ill partner. Bullock's sister confirmed how hands-on she was in Randall's last days in a heartfelt Instagram post.
“I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon. ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan," her tribute read.
Bullock and Randall were first linked in 2015 when he was hired to take photos at her son' birthday party. Her two adopted kids — Louis, 15, and Laila, 11 — who allegedly called Randall "Dad."
She spoke about their unbreakable bond in 2017, revealing “we share two beautiful children — three children, he’s got his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever.”