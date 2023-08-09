Your tip
Sandra Bullock Went Into Hiding to Care for ALS-Stricken Boyfriend Bryan Randall One Year Before His Death

Source: Mega
Aug. 9 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

When Sandra Bullock revealed she was taking a break from acting "to be present and responsible for one thing," only her closest friends knew that behind closed doors she was going into hiding to take care of her ill lover, Bryan Randall.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Randall passed away on Saturday after a private three-year battle with ALS.

“I want to be at home. I’m not doing anyone any favors who’s investing in a project if I’m saying, ‘I just want to be at home,'” Bullock told CBS Sunday Morning in March 2022. "Cause I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and responsible for one thing.”

She later confirmed that The Lost City with Channing Tatum would be her last film for "a while," adding, “And I don’t know what ‘a while’ is. I don’t know what that is.”

Source: Mega
A top Hollywood producer with inside knowledge told Page Six, “I don’t think people knew that Sandra actually took off to care for Bryan," stating, “I’m gutted for her.”

“I know that her agents have been extremely protective of her,” a separate CAA-connected source spilled to the outlet, adding, “No one said a word" about Bullock's behind-the-scenes struggle.

The Bullet Train actress allegedly had a team of nurses who helped her care for Randall in her Beverly Hills home. Bullock's last outing was with one of her agents in August, and she seemed visibly upset.

It's been reported that her Lost City co-star Tatum and pal Ryan Reynolds were among the small group that knew about Randall's condition, with insiders sharing that his death is "too raw to talk about."

Source: Mega
Bullock's sister confirmed how hands-on the actress was in Randall's last days in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon. ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan," her tribute read.

Source: Mega

Bullock and Randall were first linked after he was hired to take photographs for her son Louis' birthday party in 2015. They went public with their romance later that year. In 2021, the actress later called him "the love of my life."

But their relationship "was absolutely strained" by his illness, said a source, explaining, "It was really hard for the children.”

Source: Mega

Bullock has two adopted kids — Louis, 15, and Laila, 11 — who allegedly called Randall "Dad," reported Daily Mail. The professional photographer left behind a 29-year-old daughter, Skylar Staten, who lost her mother in 2017.

The Hollywood starlet spoke about their blended family only two years ago, telling Red Table Talk host Jada Pinkett-Smith, “We share two beautiful children — three children, he’s got his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever.”

Daily Mail also alleged Bullock and Randall tied the knot in an unofficial ceremony in December 2017 in the Bahamas. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bullock's rep for comment.

