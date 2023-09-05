'One Heartbreak Piled Atop Another': Sandra Bullock Stunned by Calls to Return 'Blind Side' Oscar After Longtime Partner Bryan Randall's Death
Sandra Bullock has weathered one storm after the next in the wake of her longtime partner Bryan Randall's death, and insiders fear the actress is on the brink of collapse, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Concern grew after fans clamored for Bullock to lose her Oscar over the drama involving Michael Oher, the real-life subject of The Blind Side, and his bombshell lawsuit.
Oher, a former NFL star who found success after a rough upbringing, claimed that his adoptive parents, Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, swindled him into a conservatorship and cut him out of the profits from the 2009 film starring Bullock, which they have denied.
The Tuohys accused him of having tried to shake them down for $15 million before filing his lawsuit.
The Blind Side's plot centered around the homeless and traumatized boy who became an All-American football player and first-round draft pick with the help of a caring woman and her family.
After Oher went public with his claims, Bullock found herself at the center of controversy amid the revelation her role in the flick might have been based on a lie, with fans arguing that she did not deserve the Academy Award if that was the case.
Oher came out swinging against critics. "She gave a brilliant performance," he fired back. "And that shouldn't be tarnished for something that had nothing to do with her."
He also acknowledged personal struggles she was dealing with. "I wish they would just leave her alone because … she's going through her own things right now, you know with the love she just lost. You know, she suffered a great loss," he told Fox News Digital.
- Sandra Bullock 'Picking up The Pieces' for Kids After Longtime Partner Bryan Randall's Death: 'She Has to Be Strong'
- Sandra Bullock Plans to Scatter Late Boyfriend Bryan Randall's Ashes in The Bahamas: 'The Place Was So Special to Them'
- Michael Oher Demands Tuohy Family Answer Questions About ‘The Blind Side’ Movie Deal, Wants a List of All Royalties Paid Out
Despite his defense, sources close to Bullock said she is disheartened over the situation after losing her partner on August 5 following his brave three-year battle with ALS.
"It's just one heartbreak piled atop another," a friend said. "She's always been tough and her coping mechanisms have seen her through hard times, but she's at the end of her rope."
Those in her inner circle said she barely had time to grieve Randall's death when the Tuohy-Oher feud hit.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"To say Sandra was blindsided herself is an understatement," one friend said. "She has not kept up with the Tuohys or Michael, so she didn't know the horrible animosity brewing or that she would be drawn into it."
The pal continued, "At this point, Sandra's loved ones are telling her she needs to get away and process it all."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Bullock for comment.