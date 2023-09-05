'One Heartbreak Piled Atop Another': Sandra Bullock Stunned by Calls to Return 'Blind Side' Oscar After Longtime Partner Bryan Randall's Death

After Oher went public with his claims, Bullock found herself at the center of controversy amid the revelation her role in the flick might have been based on a lie, with fans arguing that she did not deserve the Academy Award if that was the case.

Oher came out swinging against critics. "She gave a brilliant performance," he fired back. "And that shouldn't be tarnished for something that had nothing to do with her."

He also acknowledged personal struggles she was dealing with. "I wish they would just leave her alone because … she's going through her own things right now, you know with the love she just lost. You know, she suffered a great loss," he told Fox News Digital.