Sandra Bullock 'Picking up The Pieces' for Kids After Longtime Partner Bryan Randall's Death: 'She Has to Be Strong'

Sandra Bullock is notoriously private about her personal life, but during a 2021 appearance on Red Table Talk, the Oscar winner, 59, opened up about her longtime beau, photographer Bryan Randall. Calling him the "love of my life," she said raising their family together — her two children and his daughter — was "the best thing ever."

Asked why she and Bryan never officially got married, Bullock replied, "I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner... I don't need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest times."

Bullock was true to her words, RadarOnline.com can reveal.