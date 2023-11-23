Teyana Taylor Secretly Filed for Divorce From Iman Shumpert in January, Accused Ex-NBA Star of Cheating and Emotional Abuse

Singer and actress Teyana Taylor secretly filed for divorce from Iman Shumpert earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can report. She accused her estranged ex-NBA star husband of infidelity and emotional abuse in the bombshell divorce filing.

In a surprising development to come after Taylor, 32, revealed that she and Shumpert, 33, had been separated for “quite some time” in September, a newly surfaced court filing found that the Bare Wit Me singer filed for divorce from Shumpert in January.