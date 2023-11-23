Teyana Taylor Secretly Filed for Divorce From Iman Shumpert in January, Accused Ex-NBA Star of Cheating and Emotional Abuse
Singer and actress Teyana Taylor secretly filed for divorce from Iman Shumpert earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can report. She accused her estranged ex-NBA star husband of infidelity and emotional abuse in the bombshell divorce filing.
In a surprising development to come after Taylor, 32, revealed that she and Shumpert, 33, had been separated for “quite some time” in September, a newly surfaced court filing found that the Bare Wit Me singer filed for divorce from Shumpert in January.
According to court documents first obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, Taylor accused Shumpert of being a “jealous emotional abuser” who was “insecure about her fame.”
Taylor also alleged that Shumpert was "treating her cruelly” and displaying “extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage."
The Wake Up Love singer claimed that she decided to end their marriage in January because she was "unable to handle the emotional rollercoaster."
According to the divorce petition, Taylor said that she received "condescending and manipulative" messages from Shumpert about her music career.
The singer accused Shumpert of jealousy and insecurity and claimed that he became “angrier” as her music career started to grow and his started to deteriorate.
Taylor alleged that Shumpert would become “annoyed” when they attended public events together because photographers would ask the then-NBA star to step aside so they could snap solo pictures of Taylor.
She also claimed that she turned down several work opportunities because Shumpert did not want her to work – even though he was making more money than her at the time with his multi-million-dollar NBA contracts.
The couple’s marriage completely collapsed in 2021 when Shumpert's NBA career started to crumble. Taylor said she attempted to get Shumpert jobs as an actor, but her husband showed no interest.
Ultimately, the constant fighting and Shumpert's alleged insecurities led Taylor to launch the divorce process in 2021.
While the pair were able to reconcile temporarily during Shumpert's retirement from the NBA two years ago, Taylor claimed that he remained in an “insecure” state.
The singer and actress, who shares two daughters with Shumpert, also accused her ex-NBA star husband of cheating on her several times. She is now seeking full custody of their children.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the news that Taylor filed for divorce from Shumpert in January came shortly after the Maybe singer announced that the pair were separated in September.
"In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while," she announced on Instagram on September 17. "To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain't one of the reasons for our departure."
"We are still best friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our two beautiful children,” she continued at the time. “Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT.”
Teyana and Shumpert started dating in June 2014 and secretly tied the knot two years later in 2016.