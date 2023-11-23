Gigi Hadid Not Caught in Love Triangle With Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper Despite Report
Hollywood heartthrobs Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper used to be best buds, but sources claimed supermodel Gigi Hadid came between them — a rumor that RadarOnline.com can reveal is not true.
Insiders claimed an ego war broke out between Cooper, 48, and DiCaprio, 49, over the 28-year-old beauty, but sources denied the allegations to this outlet.
Their friendship was said to be tested when Leo, who has been seeing the blonde model for over a year, reportedly blew a gasket last month after he found out his longtime pal had been hitting on the beauty.
"Leo's got his nose out of joint because Bradley never came to him and asked for his blessing to take Gigi out," an insider told National Enquirer.
"It's completely ridiculous," the insider alleged. "It's not like they were ever seeing each other exclusively, but the way Leo sees it, Bradley broke the bro code."
However, RadarOnline.com was told there are no hard feelings between the actors, with a well-placed source revealing the fallout rumors are nonsense.
National Enqurier's tipster claimed there was a battle brewing.
"Leo met up with Gigi in Italy and was all over her," the source shared with the outlet. "It's clear that he's staking out his territory — and everyone's whispering it's more about getting back at Bradley than anything else."
While the insider claimed Cooper is "just as competitive as Leo," RadarOnline.com can confirm there's no tug-of-war over Hadid's affection.
"Luckily, she's got a very level head," the insider claimed, stirring up the rumors. "She should be able to see this childish ego battle for what it is. If not, she could wind up getting really hurt."
Fortunately for Hadid, our sources don't believe she has anything to guard her heart over.
Hadid isn't the old model that Cooper and DiCaprio have been linked to in recent months. Cooper was spotted with ex-girlfriend and baby mama Irina Shayk, which sparked reconciliation rumors despite her whirlwind romance with retired NFL star Tom Brady.
DiCaprio was back to his old ways when he was spotted partying on a yacht with scantily-clad women, who appeared to fit in the actor's typical choice 25 years or younger age range.
Despite not being tied down to either man, Shayk was reportedly "not happy" with Hadid for cozying up to Cooper in recent months, even while she shacked up with Brady in luxury hotels.