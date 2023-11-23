49ers vs. Seahawks Thanksgiving Predictions: Data Insights and Best Bets for NFL Week 12
The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks duke it out in an NFL Week 12 matchup at Lumen Field on Thanksgiving Day. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. EST.
Get the inside scoop with this 49ers vs. Seahawks betting guide, which features the latest betting odds and insider tips you need to make the most of this game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, the 49ers are the favored team against the Seahawks on Thursday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 43.5.
49ers vs. Seahawks 2023 Preview
When and Where
- Teams: San Francisco 49ers
- Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
- Time: 8:20 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lumen Field
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: 49ers -7 (-108), Seahawks +7 (-105)
- Moneyline: 49ers -325, Seahawks +280
- Total: Over/Under 43.5 (-115/-105)
Please note that the odds and lines mentioned in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
49ers vs. Seahawks Prediction
Radar Sports has teamed up with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the 49ers vs. Seahawks game using trusted data and computer power to predict the most likely scenarios for your benefit.
Let's cut to the chase – who's going to win? According to Dimers' cutting-edge computer model, the 49ers have a 72% chance of winning against the Seahawks at Lumen Field.
Furthermore, the model predicts that the Seahawks (+7) have a 57% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 43.5 points has a 52% chance of going over.
Best Bet for 49ers vs. Seahawks
Our free computer pick for the 49ers vs. Seahawks game on Thursday is to bet on the Seahawks +7 (-105).
All of the tips in this article are based on world-class simulations and hundreds of data points to serve you the best possible plays.
49ers-Seahawks Week 12 Player Props
A popular option to wager on San Francisco vs. Seattle without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the 49ers and Seahawks can be seen below.
According to our model, San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in 49ers vs. Seahawks.
McCaffrey has an 18.6% chance of scoring the opening TD on Thursday. The 49ers RB has a 64.1% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
San Francisco 49ers
- Christian McCaffrey: 18.6% probability
- Brandon Aiyuk: 10.5% probability
- George Kittle: 8.9% probability
- Deebo Samuel: 8.6% probability
- Elijah Mitchell: 3.3% probability
Seattle Seahawks
- Zach Charbonnet: 8.5% probability
- Tyler Lockett: 7.2% probability
- DK Metcalf: 6.9% probability
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 5.1% probability
- Geno Smith: 3.2% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
San Francisco 49ers
- Christian McCaffrey: 64.1% probability
- Brandon Aiyuk: 42.1% probability
- George Kittle: 36.2% probability
- Deebo Samuel: 35.7% probability
- Elijah Mitchell: 15.7% probability
Seattle Seahawks
- Zach Charbonnet: 35.9% probability
- DK Metcalf: 31.2% probability
- Tyler Lockett: 30.7% probability
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 24.2% probability
- Geno Smith: 14.9% probability
49ers vs. Seahawks Score Prediction
Radar Sports' crystal ball for San Francisco vs. Seattle at Lumen Field has the 49ers winning 25-19.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
