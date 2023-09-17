Teyana Taylor Reveals Her and Iman Shumpert Have Been Separated For 'Quite Some Time' and Shuts Down Infidelity Rumors

Addressing recent speculation surrounding their marriage, Taylor made it clear that the decision to separate was not a result of infidelity.

The Gonna Love Me singer emphasized that the rumors circulating on the internet about Shumpert cheating on her are false.

"In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while," she wrote in a social media post. "To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain't one of the reasons for our departure."

"We are still best friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our two beautiful children."