Teyana Taylor Reveals Her and Iman Shumpert Have Been Separated For 'Quite Some Time' and Shuts Down Infidelity Rumors
Singer Teyana Taylor revealed on Sunday, September 17, via Instagram that she and her husband, former NBA star Iman Shumpert, have decided to part ways, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2016 and share two children together, have chosen to keep the news private for the sake of their family.
Addressing recent speculation surrounding their marriage, Taylor made it clear that the decision to separate was not a result of infidelity.
The Gonna Love Me singer emphasized that the rumors circulating on the internet about Shumpert cheating on her are false.
"In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while," she wrote in a social media post. "To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain't one of the reasons for our departure."
"We are still best friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our two beautiful children."
"Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise," Taylor continued. "The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved."
The post was shared with an image of Taylor and Shumpert dressed up as the characters Wayne and Garth from Wayne's World.
- Iman Shumpert Accused of Cheating on Wife Teyana Taylor With Brunette Bombshell
- Teyana Taylor Abruptly Stops Concert To Help Distressed Fan, Makes Bizarre Joke About Not Getting Sued Following Travis Scott's Astroworld Tragedy
- Teyana Taylor's Husband Iman Shumpert Is The Latest Celebrity To Join 'DWTS' Season 30
Fans had begun to notice a change in the couple's public presence, as Taylor and Shumpert had not attended any events together recently and had not featured each other on their social media accounts for months. However, in June, Taylor had penned a heartfelt birthday message to her husband, demonstrating their bond.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Despite the separation, Taylor expressed gratitude for the support Shumpert had shown her in her career.
In an interview with ET, she spoke about his visit to the set of her film White Man Can't Jump and his approval of her role. In return, she had praised his acting skills.
As of now, Shumpert has not made any public statements about the separation. The couple's focus remains on their children.
Taylor, 32, and Shumpert, 33, got married in 2016 and share two kids with one another: Iman "Junie" Shumpert, 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3.