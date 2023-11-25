Teyana Taylor Accuses Ex Iman Shumpert of Using Daughters for Photo Ops, Says He Has 'Nonchalant Attitude' About Junie's Fame

As this outlet reported, Taylor, 32, secretly filed for divorce from the former NBA star, 33, in January, eight months before they announced their separation. The singer is fighting for temporary and primary custody of their daughters — Iman "Junie" Tayla Shumpert Jr., 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3.

In the divorce documents, Taylor says Shumpert's "nonchalant attitude" about their daughters' fame — particularly Junie's — worries her, especially when he has her in public settings.