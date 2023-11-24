Teyana Taylor Reveals She Tried to ‘Rebrand’ Ex Iman Shumpert After His Cheating Scandals, DUI Arrest: Divorce Docs
Teyana Taylor blasted her estranged husband Iman Shumpert’s behavior during their marriage in court — as she demanded primary custody of their 2 daughters.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Teyana, who secretly filed for divorce earlier this year, said she could no longer deal with Iman.
Teyana explained that during their marriage, Iman had “engaged in multiple alleged cheating scandals.”
The singer said she tried to help her husband navigate the situation despite him allegedly stepping out on their marriage.
Her lawyer said Teyana, “helped [Iman] overcome these obstacles during their marriage, and the [Teyana] even helped [Iman] rebrand himself after his multiple scandals. Thereafter, [Iman] was arrested in an airport for marijuana possession, was arrested for a DUI, and even crashed the [Teyana’s] Rolls Royce Dawn and abandoned the vehicle to avoid a second DUI.”
Her lawyer said, “Through it all, [Teyana] remained graceful, but [Iman] reacted with further cruel treatment and selfishness. [Teyana] tried and tried again to make the parties’ marriage work, but [Iman] would not stop mistreating [Teyana]. While [Teyana] was still fighting to keep her family together, [Iman] disregarded [Teyana] and the parties’ minor children. Unable to handle the emotional rollercoaster any longer, [Teyana] filed the instant divorce action on January 5, 2023.”
Teyana said after she filed Iman asked her to reconcile. She said they gave it another try but, “instead of actually working on the parties’ marriage, [Iman] appeared to be involved with yet another cheating scandal, once again embarrassing and humiliating [Teyana].”
The singer’s lawyer said his client, “maintained a classy and calm public persona to protect [Iman’s] name, reputation, and brand, though suffering privately from [Iman’s] mental abuse. [Teyana] was even very graceful with her announcement that the parties were separated after [Iman’s] most recent cheating scandal emerged.”
Teyana demanded primary custody of their children. The exes recently attended a mediation, but no deal was reached.
As we first reported, Iman recently demanded the divorce petition be modified to include their full names and not the initials that Teyana used to file the petition.
Teyana accused Iman of making the split public with his motion. Iman denied the claim saying Teyana had already blabbed about the breakup in the press.