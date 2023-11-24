Popkov, a former police officer and security guard, was found guilty of killing 22 people over a span of decades in 2015. He was sentenced to life behind bars. While incarcerated, the Werewolf confessed to killing an additional 59 people.

Three years later in December 2018, Popov was found guilty of 56 of 59 murders he confessed to, which earned him an additional life sentence.

That could all now be expunged for his record if he joins Putin's war.