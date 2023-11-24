Vladimir Putin Gives Russian Serial Killer the 'Werewolf' a Chance at Being Pardoned If He Joins Ukraine War
Vladimir Putin has recruited Russia's most vicious serial killer to join his war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Mikhail Popkov, who's also known as "the Werewolf," has the opportunity to have his brutal record wiped clean if he can survive six months on the Ukraine front lines.
Popkov, a former police officer and security guard, was found guilty of killing 22 people over a span of decades in 2015. He was sentenced to life behind bars. While incarcerated, the Werewolf confessed to killing an additional 59 people.
Three years later in December 2018, Popov was found guilty of 56 of 59 murders he confessed to, which earned him an additional life sentence.
That could all now be expunged for his record if he joins Putin's war.
According to the Daily Star, Popov could be pardoned for his loyalty to Russia and Putin, if he survives on the front line. The convicted murderer would have to prevail through six months of fighting in Ukraine first.
It's the latest incident of Putin going to drastic measures to replenish his deteriorating troops as the war in Ukraine rages on.
While convicted criminals, murders and rapists being sent to fight in Putin's war in exchange for pardons has been reported in the past, Popov's release and potential expungement is an unthinkable act to the almost 100 families who have been impacted by his heinous acts.
Moreover, Popov used the authority his police officer uniform extended him to commit his crimes. The convict would approach women and offer them rides at night when he was an off-duty officer in Angarsk.
Popov then brutalized his victims with a hammer or an axe before discarding their bodies.
The deranged misogynist later told police that he was "the cleaner" who was purging the region of sex workers. In addition to murder, Popov was also found guilty of raping at least 11 women. His crimes in the area also earned him the nickname "Angarsk Maniac."
While Popov's alleged kill count is in the high eighties, police suspect he could confess to more murders while behind bars, bringing the unfathomable count "closer to 200."
Popov was said to be diagnosed with homicidal mania, "a condition when a person has an irrational desire to kill someone," during a psychiatric evaluation.