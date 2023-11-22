Putin Crony Threatens Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Claims Ukrainian President 'Unlikely to Live to Old Age'
One of Vladimir Putin’s top aides threatened Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week and claimed that the Ukrainian leader is “unlikely to live to old age,” RadarOnline.com can report.
In a startling development to come after Zelenskyy revealed that Putin attempted to assassinate him at least five different times, Dmitry Medvedev spoke out and attacked the Ukrainian leader further.
According to Medvedev, who previously served as the president of Russia from 2008 to 2012, Zelenskyy is a “wretched scarecrow” who is "unlikely to have a chance of living to old age.”
"All this cheap bravado also evokes one very obvious thought,” the Putin crony wrote on Telegram this week. “With such powerful prophecies, this fool is unlikely to have a chance of living to old age.”
“Thoughts are sometimes material," Medvedev continued. "Lord, what a wretched thing this Bandera scarecrow is.”
The former Russian leader’s apparent threat against Zelenskyy’s life this week came shortly after the Ukrainian leader revealed that he survived at least five assassination attempts launched on Putin’s behalf.
Zelenskyy dismissed the assassination attempts and compared the Russian threats against his life to having COVID-19.
"The first one is very interesting, when it is the first time, and after that it is just like Covid,” the 45-year-old leader explained during a recent interview.
"First of all, people don't know what to do with it and it's looking very scary,” Zelenskyy continued. “And then after that, it is just intelligence just sharing with you detail that one more group came to Ukraine to attempt this."
The Ukrainian president then indicated that Russia launched at least five failed assassination attempts against his life.
"I don't know, really I don't know,” he said. “I think not less than five or six. They will use any instruments they have."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Medvedev – who now serves as Putin’s deputy on the Russian Security Council – previously threatened Zelenskyy and the West with World War III over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
The madcap Kremlin official said in July that Ukraine and its Western allies were at a “dead end” and that World War III was “obviously approaching.”
"The completely mad West has failed to invent anything else,” Medvedev said earlier this year. “In fact, it is a dead end.”
"World War III is approaching,” he continued. “What does all this mean for us? Everything is obvious. The special military operation will continue with the same goals."
Medvedev also threatened the United States and President Joe Biden with nuclear war earlier this year over Biden’s support of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian conflict.
“After all, it is obvious to all reasonable forces that if the United States wants the defeat of Russia, then we are on the verge of a world conflict,” the Putin crony wrote on Telegram in February
“If the United States wants to defeat Russia, then we have the right to defend ourselves with any weapon – including nuclear.”