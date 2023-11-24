Home > Exclusives > Teyana Taylor Exclusive Teyana Taylor Accuses Ex Iman Shumpert of Leaving Her and Their Kids in Under-Construction Home While He Lives in Fully Renovated Pad Source: mega By: Ryan Naumann Nov. 24 2023, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

Teyana Taylor accuses her estranged husband Iman Shumpert of leaving her and their kids in a home under construction while he left to live in a fully renovated pad. RadarOnline.com obtained the bombshell amended divorce petition filed by Teyana seeking to end her 7-year marriage to the ex-NBA star.

As we previously reported, Teyana has demanded primary custody of their children. She blasted Iman in the divorce documents claiming he has been emotionally manipulative for years and jealous of her success. Teyana said she tried to work through the issues but filed for divorce in January after she couldn’t deal with it anymore. The entertainer said she stood by her man despite his multiple cheating scandals and DUI arrest.

In addition, Teyana said that Iman has “moved into one of the parties’ fully – renovated, turnkey homes, while leaving [Teyana] and the parties’ minor children in the parties’ primary residence that has been under construction for the past three (3) years because [Iman] has failed to pay for his portion of the agreed upon renovations.”

Her lawyer added, “The parties had an agreement for [Teyana] to pay for a majority of the renovations including the bedrooms and five (5) bathrooms, which have been paid for and completed. [Iman] had only two (2) areas of the home to renovate, neither of which is paid for or complete.”

The attorney said, “In fact, [Iman’s] contractors recently informed [Teyana] that [Iman] is not going to pay for the renovations to the home that [Iman] started three (3) years ago, which remain incomplete. [Iman’s] failure to complete the renovations he started further demonstrates the spitefulness of [Teyana] and the utter lack of concern for the safety of the parties’ two (2) minor children.” Further, she accused him of cashing an insurance check that was supposed to be “utilized to repair the roof to the primary marital residence.”

Teyana’s lawyer said, “[Iman] put the proceeds of the check into his personal bank account, kept all of the money, but never fixed the roof on the primary marital residence where [Teyana] and the parties’ minor children reside.”

Further, her lawyer said, “[Iman] also cashed the insurance check for the parties’ marital Sprinter van that was damaged and totaled during shipment. [Iman] deposited those insurance funds to replace the marital Sprinter into his own personal bank account as well; however, [Teyana] shows the Court that the marital Sprinter van was never replaced, and [Iman] has kept all of the insurance proceeds for his own personal use.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the divorce became public this week after Iman asked the court to add the parties full names to the documents instead of the initials that Teyana filed with.