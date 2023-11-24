Paris Hilton Announces Birth of Second Child With Husband Carter Reum
Paris Hilton, 42, announced the birth of her second child with husband Carter Reum, 42.
The proud parents had an extra special Thanksgiving with the birth of their daughter, London, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Paris shocked fans on Thursday with an Instagram post announcing a new addition to her family. The photo of a little girl's outfit, complete with embroidered sweater branding the name "London" across the front, was captioned, "Thankful for my baby girl."
Followers and friends quickly filled the comment section with well wishes for the new parents. Supermodel Naomi Campbell commented, "Congratulations @parishilton & welcome London," with three pink hearts.
"Congratulations beautiful!!!!" wrote model Olivia Culpo.
"PARIS AND LONDON. ICONS," wrote one overjoyed fan.
Based off recent snaps from the Simple Life star, it appeared the couple's second child was born via surrogate like their son, Phoenix.
On Instagram stories Paris shared snippets of breaking the big news to her family.
"You guys excited for your new cousin?" Paris asked her nephew Caspian, who gleefully replied, "You have two babies?"
"I have two babies!" the doting aunt replied.
- Paris Hilton Keeping Baby's Name 'Guarded Like A State Secret,' Heiress Hasn't Told Most Family Members
- 'My Angel is Perfectly Healthy': Paris Hilton Slams Nasty Comments About Son's Large Head
- Paris Hilton Calls Husband Carter Reum An 'Incredible Father' After He's Accused Of 'Abandoning' His Daughter
Paris and Carter's new addition will grow up close in age to big brother Phoenix, who was born less than a year ago. The business mogul made sure to share plenty of snaps of her first born on Thanksgiving, captioning one snap of the dapper dressed little one, "The big brother."
The hotel heiress has worn many hats over the year, from model and reality TV star to businesswoman, but it appears she's taken most to being called mom.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
In an emoji-filled Instagram, posted just before she announced her daughter's birth, Paris gushed over her family as she reflected on this year's blessings.
"I am so grateful for this beautiful life. This year has brought so many amazing blessings, the most incredible being becoming a mom," the caption began. "I am truly so thankful to be surrounded by such an incredible family, supportive friends and a loving husband. To many more years of love and thanks!"
Paris recently had to go full momma bear mode when internet trolls left nasty comments about the size of her son's head on a series of photos she shared on Instagram.
"Does he have encephalitis? Like what is actually going on I’m not trying to be rude that doesn’t seem normal," one person asked.
Fans quickly jumped in to defend Paris and her son and the Instagram drama made its way to TikTok. On one video, Paris replied to address the "rude" comments.
"There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy," Paris wrote. "And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain."