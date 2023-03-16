Paris Hilton Says She Lied About Voting For 'Family Friend' Donald Trump, Claims Ex-Prez Intimidated Her
As it turns out, it's not always such a Simple Life for heiress Paris Hilton. The socialite revealed that she lied about voting for ex-president Donald Trump in the 2020 election because the Hiltons' "old family friend" intimidated her, RadarOnline.com has learned.
New mom Paris, 42, intended to set the record straight by dishing about her highly publicized life and how her family's connections influenced her public statements in her own words.
Growing up under the glitz and glam of being a hotel heiress put her in awkward positions — which she shared in her new book, Paris: The Memoir.
Within the pages of Paris' memoir, the socialite was open about past trauma, abuse, regrets, and voting history.
Paris revealed internal strife over a past interview was why she claimed to have voted for Trump, who in addition to owning his own hotel empire also operated the first modeling agency that she signed with.
Paris recalled being put on the spot by a reporter and noted that past work with The Apprentice star intimidated her into publicly stating that she voted for the "old family friend."
"When I left to go to another agency, he was furious and intimidated the s--- out of me on the phone," Paris wrote in her memoir, as she noted that the reality was "even worse" because she "didn’t vote at all."
Paris acknowledged her mistakes.
- Paris Hilton Keeping Baby's Name 'Guarded Like A State Secret,' Heiress Hasn't Told Most Family Members
- Paris Hilton Calls Husband Carter Reum An 'Incredible Father' After He's Accused Of 'Abandoning' His Daughter
- Paris Hilton's Husband 'Kissed' Newborn Daughter & 'Left' Never To Talk To Her Again 10 Years Before Welcoming Son With Hotel Heiress
"Look, I’ve done and said some things I’m not proud of," Paris continued.
According to the memoir, her lie about voting for Trump was up there with past blunders like wearing Von Dutch trucker hats, going to a "Playboy Mansion Halloween party dressed as Sexy Pocahontas," and even performing "a totally inappropriate version of Snoop Dogg’s ‘Gin and Juice'" while drunk at age 18.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Paris attempted to use her regrettable statement of support for Trump as a lesson in maturity and personal growth.
"Am I standing by these choices? Would I make the same choices again, knowing what I know now? Of course not!" Paris stated in her memoir. "None of that reflects the person I am now."
The shocking revelation appeared to signal a new chapter for the businesswoman — and one less celebrity supporter for the 2024 presidential hopeful.