Paris Hilton Says She Lied About Voting For 'Family Friend' Donald Trump, Claims Ex-Prez Intimidated Her

As it turns out, it's not always such a Simple Life for heiress Paris Hilton. The socialite revealed that she lied about voting for ex-president Donald Trump in the 2020 election because the Hiltons' "old family friend" intimidated her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

New mom Paris, 42, intended to set the record straight by dishing about her highly publicized life and how her family's connections influenced her public statements in her own words.