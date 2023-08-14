Outrage as Paris Hilton Frolics in the Waves on Maui Beach Just 30 Miles From 'City of Tombstones' Where at Least 93 Died in Wildfires

"Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now," the Game of Thrones star captioned a slideshow of photos. "Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply. Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need."

Hilton arrived last week on Tuesday, just one day before the Hawaii Tourist Authority officially urged visitors to reschedule their travel plans, following which many "largely heeded the call to leave the island."

In the photos obtained by DailyMail.com, the couple shared a kiss while a beaming Hilton held her eight-month-old in her arms. The lovebirds were seen holding hands and smiling as they walked along the shore during their stay at a local resort.