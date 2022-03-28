Shade Alert! Oscars Host Regina Hall Coyly Calls Out Will And Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Open' Marriage

“As you know, everyone here has been tested for COVID-19. But unfortunately, some of the test results have gotten lost. So, before we go on with the show, we just have to do some quick emergency testing backstage. Don’t worry. It's only a few people, it's totally random,” the Think Like A Man star said. Regina then called out the names of several eligible bachelors, telling them to join her on stage including Bradley Cooper, Timothée Chalamet and Tyler Perry.

“Javier Bardem, oh you’re still with Penelope [Cruz], oh you know what actually,” Regina quipped. “Your test is fine. It says that you're married, [I mean] negative.”

She then followed up by looking for the Hitch actor, 53. “Will Smith … um, you’re married but you know what, you’re on the list and looks like Jada approved you so you get on up here!”