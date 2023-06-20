Meagan Good Supports Jonathan Majors by Joining New Boyfriend in Court for Assault Case
Actor Jonathan Majors had his new girlfriend Meagan Good on his arm at his assault trial, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Lovecraft County star and Good put on a united front when they arrived at the Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday.
Majors appeared in court for the first time in his assault case related to a March incident with his ex-girlfriend. As this outlet reported, the Marvel actor was arrested by NYPD on charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment after allegedly slapping his ex in the back of a taxi cab.
Good was dressed to impress — and her glam paid off as paparazzi swarmed the courthouse for a glimpse of the embattled actor. She looked chic in a monochrome blush-pink look. Good wore a fitted dress she paired with a duster coat in the same pink hue and sported her brunette hair down in loose curls. She accessorized the courtroom look with thin hooped earrings and oversized black sunglasses.
Majors opted for a more casual look. The Creed III actor wore a white button-down shirt, a brown linen blazer, pants, and round sunglasses.
The couple entered the courtroom hand-in-hand, where Majors faced the judge to hear the next steps in his legal battle.
The judge set Majors' next court date for August 3. He was warned that if he failed to appear at the scheduled date and time, a warrant would be issued for his arrest.
Majors has maintained his innocence against his charges — and his defense team claimed they had evidence that disproved his ex-girlfriend's account of the alleged March incident.
Majors' defense team submitted security camera footage from a New York City nightclub, alleging the footage captured his ex-girlfriend entering the venue with no visible signs of injury after the alleged assault.
Majors' ex claimed that he broke her finger and cut her behind the ear during the taxi cab altercation.
Two months after the alleged incident that made his career come to a screeching halt, the actor had a new woman in his life. Despite his accusations, Good and Majors began dating in May.
The pair attempted to stay far away from drama as they traveled the world together before stopping in Manhattan for Majors' first court date.