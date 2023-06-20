Meagan Good Supports Jonathan Majors by Joining New Boyfriend in Court for Assault Case

Actor Jonathan Majors had his new girlfriend Meagan Good on his arm at his assault trial, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Lovecraft County star and Good put on a united front when they arrived at the Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday.

Majors appeared in court for the first time in his assault case related to a March incident with his ex-girlfriend. As this outlet reported, the Marvel actor was arrested by NYPD on charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment after allegedly slapping his ex in the back of a taxi cab.