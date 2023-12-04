Omid Scobie's Agency Sent Draft of Book Naming King Charles III and Kate Middleton as Royals Who Allegedly Spoke About Archie's Skin': Sources
United Talent Agency is accused of sending a previous draft of royal author Omid Scobie's bombshell book to Dutch translators which contained the names of two royals at the center of a race row, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The final version of Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival did not reveal who allegedly raised concerns about the skin color of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie, before he was born, but the earlier draft was sent to Dutch publisher Xander Uitgevers did, according to insiders.
Thousands of Dutch-language copies were pulled from shelves last week after they named King Charles and Kate Middleton as the senior royals who allegedly made the remarks, a source told the Times of London.
"The rectified edition of Eindstrijd by Omid Scobie will be in bookstores on Friday 8 December. Xander Uitgevers temporarily removed the book from sale, due to an error that occurred in the Dutch edition," the Dutch publishers said in a statement.
Scobie, meanwhile, said he did not know how a Dutch translation of his latest book came to include the monarch and Princess of Wales as the two allegedly responsible.
The British journalist claimed in the English version of his book that he was aware of the identities, but could not disclose them for legal reasons.
He told BBC Two's Newsnight a "full investigation" was underway to discover how they were published. "I wrote, the book I edited, didn't have names in it," Scobie explained, adding that he was just as frustrated as everyone else over the ordeal.
"Having only written and edited the English version of Endgame, I can only comment on that manuscript — which does not name the two individuals who took part in the conversation. I'm happy to hear that the error in the translation of the Dutch edition is being fixed," Scobie told PEOPLE in another statement.
Sources claim Buckingham Palace is considering taking legal action after the royals were named.
Harry and Meghan had first made the accusations about his family commenting on Archie's skin color during their explosive 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Charles, who recently celebrated his 75th birthday, was in good spirits during his visit to Dubai on Thursday despite the royal scandal.
When asked how he was by Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he replied, "I'm all right very much, just about."
As the backlash continues, Markle denied revealing the names to Scobie for his controversial biography.
One tipster close to the Duchess of Sussex said that she "never intended [Charles and Kate] to be publicly identified" and that the two names were "not leaked to Scobie by anyone in her camp."