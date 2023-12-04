Omid Scobie's Agency Sent Draft of Book Naming King Charles III and Kate Middleton as Royals Who Allegedly Spoke About Archie's Skin': Sources

Thousands of Dutch-language copies were pulled from shelves last week after they named King Charles and Kate Middleton as the senior royals who allegedly made the remarks, a source told the Times of London.

"The rectified edition of Eindstrijd by Omid Scobie will be in bookstores on Friday 8 December. Xander Uitgevers temporarily removed the book from sale, due to an error that occurred in the Dutch edition," the Dutch publishers said in a statement.

Scobie, meanwhile, said he did not know how a Dutch translation of his latest book came to include the monarch and Princess of Wales as the two allegedly responsible.