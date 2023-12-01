Meghan Markle Denies Leaking Names of 'Racist Royals' to Biography Author Omid Scobie
Meghan Markle has denied leaking the names of the two “racist royals” to author Omid Scobie for his new controversial biography, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The latest development comes after the Dutch version of Scobie’s new royal biography, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival, allegedly named King Charles and Princess Kate Middleton as the “royal racists” who questioned Prince Archie’s skin color.
But according to sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan was not the one who leaked Charles and Kate’s identities to Scobie for the bombshell tell-all.
One insider close to Meghan insisted that the Duchess “never intended [Charles and Kate] to be publicly identified” and that the two names were “not leaked to Scobie by anyone in her camp.”
Meanwhile, the Endgame author insisted that he did not include the names in the final draft of his biography. Scobie chalked the controversy up to a publishing mistake committed when the book was being translated.
“The book I wrote, the book I edited, the book I signed off on, did not have names in it,” he said during an interview on Thursday. “I'm as frustrated as everyone else.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Prince Harry, Meghan, and Scobie came under fire earlier this week when the Dutch version of Endgame mistakenly identified King Charles and Princess Kate as the two “racist royals” who questioned Prince Archie’s skin color before his birth in May 2019.
The Dutch version of the biography was immediately pulled from bookshelves, and the book’s U.S. publishing house confirmed that it received a request to halt sales in Holland on Tuesday.
“I can’t talk about the details,” a representative for Xanders Publishers confirmed. “We have, however, received a request to put the title on hold, and that is what we have done.”
“We are awaiting further instructions,” the rep added. “I do not know how long this will be.”
Although many outlets chose not to reveal the two names that appeared in the Dutch version of Endgame upon its publication on Tuesday, Piers Morgan chose to announce the names on his program Piers Morgan Uncensored on Wednesday.
“Frankly, if Dutch people wandering into a bookshop can pick it up and see these names, then you – the British people here, who actually pay for the British royal family – you’re entitled to know, too," Morgan said.
Morgan then revealed that King Charles and Kate Middleton were allegedly the royal family members named in Endgame who had "troubling" questions about Archie's skin color.
Saskia Peeters, the translator who translated Scobie’s royal biography from English to Dutch, claimed that King Charles and Kate’s names were “there in black and white” when she was given the book to translate.
“As a translator, I translate what is in front of me,” Peeters explained. “The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them.”
“I just did what I was paid to do and that was translate the book from English into Dutch,” she added.
Scobie insisted that he did not add the names on purpose as part of a “publicity stunt." He also claimed that he felt “hurt” by the controversy despite the incredible backlash it has caused for King Charles, Kate, and the rest of Buckingham Palace.
“No it's serious because I feel hurt by some of the things I've seen that have suggested a conspiracy theory, that this is some kind of publicity stunt, and I'm in cahoots with my pal [Meghan] and nonsense like that because it feeds into something that couldn't be further from the truth,” the embattled Endgame writer said.