Jeannie Mai Accuses Jeezy of Infidelity, Demands 'Significant Financial Penalty' and Primary Custody of Daughter in Divorce

Jeannie Mai fired back at her estranged husband Jeezy's accusation she has been interfering with his custody time with their daughter — and she accused him of stepping out of their marriage while demanding primary physical custody. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, on Thursday, Mai responded to the divorce petition that Jeezy filed back in September.

In her response, Mai said she agreed to share joint legal custody with Jeezy but believed she deserved primary physical custody. Mai admitted they signed a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle but said the agreement "is subject to interpretation."

In her filing, Mai's lawyer then alluded to Jeezy cheating. He first wrote, "Wife reserves the right to amend this counterclaim to add other grounds for divorce, but which Wife does not wish to specify herein at this time in the hope this matter can be resolved without having to disclose such conduct publicly."

Then later, he added "Wife shows the Court that the parties entered into a Prenuptial Agreement on March 26, 2021. In the event the Court enforces the terms of said Prenuptial Agreement, Wife further shows that the Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement regarding infidelity which provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communication, including but not limited to, texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media and/or Direct Messages, shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party as specified in said Prenuptial Agreement."

The response by Mai comes hours after Jeezy filed a motion asking the court to set a custody schedule. In his divorce, Jeezy requested joint legal and physical custody of their 1-year-old daughter. In his motion, he accused Mai of acting as a "gatekeeper" of their daughter and interferring with his custody time.

His lawyer argued, “The lack of consistency, continuity, and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting time schedule is stressful to the Child, and it has, as is unfortunately inevitable with all families in transition, created unnecessary tension and confusion regarding not only parenting time but also in regard to each parent’s role and rights when the Child is in their respective custody.”

Jeezy said he doesn’t believe his ex is “acting maliciously or with specific intent to harm” his relationship with their child. But he said Mai has “acted as a gatekeeper when it comes to [Jeezy] exercising parenting time with the child as well as in regard to [Jeezy’s] parenting rights and as the Child’s father.” A judge has yet to rule.