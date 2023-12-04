Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss Donate Nearly $10k to 'Vanderpump Rules' Pal Jesse's Recovery
Archenemies Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss joined forces to contribute to their friend Jesse Montana's medical bills after he suffered multiple seizures and discovered he had a brain tumor. RadarOnline.com can reveal that Madix donated a whopping $9k while Leviss gave $500 — but they weren't the only Vanderpump Rules stars to dole out money.
The GoFundMe — created for Montana, frequently featured on the Bravo reality show — has nearly hit its $100k goal, with one anonymous person gifting $20k toward the cause.
Madix came in second, followed by her Something About Her sandwich partner Katie Maloney with $3k.
Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay donated $2k, and Stassi Schroeder — whose real name is Nastassia — forked over $1k.
Raquel also used her legal name, Rachel Leviss, for her $500 donation.
As of this post, Jesse is just shy of $85k with 970 donations from family, friends, and fans — and he has a long recovery.
He had "no prior symptoms or illnesses" before he had three seizures, "two of which were thankfully in the comfort of his own home" on Monday, November 27, according to the GoFundMe.
Jesse spent several days in the ICU "where he was being cared for by a team of amazing neurologists, doctors and nurses." Despite the medical professionals scrambling to help, they were "unable to operate on Jesse as soon as we had hoped as his kidneys at this time were also not functioning."
It was also discovered that Jesse had a brain tumor.
As the donation profile explained, Jesse's undergoing surgery to remove the tumor today, December 4, which will "leave a financial burden" on him.
"If you know Jesse at all, you know he would do absolutely anything for his friends and family. He’s always the first person there when anybody needs anything and we want to help support him in anyway possible," the GoFundMe read.
Jesse is a dear friend of Madix, who underwent her own hell this past year after discovering Leviss had been having a months-long affair with her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval. The betrayal was dubbed "Scandoval."
After filming the fallout followed by a toxic reunion, Leviss walked away from Vanderpump Rules. She announced she would not return to pick up where they left off for season 11, set to air in January.
While fans will get to see Madix face her cheating ex, Leviss announced she is starting a podcast to tell her side of the story.
To donate to Jesse's GoFundMe, click here.