Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Tom Sandoval
Exclusive

Watch: 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Savagely Booed at BravoCon While On Stage With Ex Ariana

tom sandoval boed bravocon

Tom Sandoval felt the heat at BravoCon 2023.

By:

Nov. 3 2023, Published 5:38 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval wasn't feeling the love during his appearance at BravoCon 2023, putting on a brave face while being savagely booed during the event.

RadarOnline.com obtained video of the VPR panel held in Las Vegas on Friday when he and his costars gathered under one roof. Sources told us the crowd erupted in jeers when Sandoval walked out, and "screamed" in adoration for Ariana Madix.

Article continues below advertisement
tom sandoval booed bravocon
Source: Radar

Sources told us the crowd erupted in jeers when Sandoval walked out, and "screamed" in adoration for Ariana Madix.

Sandoval previously revealed he was "nervous" to share a stage with his ex-flame in the wake of his cheating scandal, rightfully so as her supporters came out in droves.

"I have a feeling there could possibly be some people that … feel they need to confront me," he admitted costar pal Tom Schwartz on Thursday's Everybody Loves Tom podcast episode.

The panel was moderated by Karamo Brown, who tried his best to cool down fans that were ready to go off on Sandoval.

Article continues below advertisement
tom sandoval booed bravocon
Source: Radar

Sandoval previously said he was "nervous" to be at the event post-cheating scandal.

"Is anybody a little nervous to be here?" he asked, looking at Sandoval and adding, "We know you're nervous to be here."

That's when the crowd sounded off, following which Karamo told them to stop booing.

"It is what it is," Madix said post-split, revealing filming with her unfaithful ex was "weird," "different," and "difficult" after learning that he hooked up with costar Raquel Leviss.

The reality star added how "glad" she was that the drama was "behind" her.

MORE ON:
Tom Sandoval
Article continues below advertisement
tom sandoval bravocon booed
Source: bravo

Lisa Vanderpump said every member of the cast has "screwed up" at one point.

"I love [the cast] all individually, and they've all screwed up," added Lisa Vanderpump during the event. "Maybe not to this extent. I can't judge them on one episode of their life. I understand people have reactions; it's because they're invested."

"This season was extraordinarily difficult for Tom and Ariana to get back into it," she added. "It is very different from any other season. It was difficult to navigate. But that's Vanderpump Rules. It's not Little House on the Prairie."

Sources also said there was chaos in the crowd at another point. Everyone thought a fight broke out or tension was brewing but it was just Vanderpump's husband, Ken Todd, arriving.

Article continues below advertisement
tom sandoval booed bravocon bravojpg
Source: bravo

Sandoval told the crowd he would have done things "differently" in hindsight.

Sandoval, for his part, revealed his friendship with Schwartz has "gotten better," praising his pal for dealing with "negativity" and "hanging in there."

The cover band performer was also visibly uncomfortable when asked a "loaded question" about his bitter breakup. "Of course, I would have done things differently, but I can't really look towards the past. I can only embrace what happened, try to learn from it, and go towards the future," he confessed.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Many fans were upset, and the woman who asked the question even said, "Come on!"

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.