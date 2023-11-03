Watch: 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Savagely Booed at BravoCon While On Stage With Ex Ariana
Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval wasn't feeling the love during his appearance at BravoCon 2023, putting on a brave face while being savagely booed during the event.
RadarOnline.com obtained video of the VPR panel held in Las Vegas on Friday when he and his costars gathered under one roof. Sources told us the crowd erupted in jeers when Sandoval walked out, and "screamed" in adoration for Ariana Madix.
Sandoval previously revealed he was "nervous" to share a stage with his ex-flame in the wake of his cheating scandal, rightfully so as her supporters came out in droves.
"I have a feeling there could possibly be some people that … feel they need to confront me," he admitted costar pal Tom Schwartz on Thursday's Everybody Loves Tom podcast episode.
The panel was moderated by Karamo Brown, who tried his best to cool down fans that were ready to go off on Sandoval.
"Is anybody a little nervous to be here?" he asked, looking at Sandoval and adding, "We know you're nervous to be here."
That's when the crowd sounded off, following which Karamo told them to stop booing.
"It is what it is," Madix said post-split, revealing filming with her unfaithful ex was "weird," "different," and "difficult" after learning that he hooked up with costar Raquel Leviss.
The reality star added how "glad" she was that the drama was "behind" her.
"I love [the cast] all individually, and they've all screwed up," added Lisa Vanderpump during the event. "Maybe not to this extent. I can't judge them on one episode of their life. I understand people have reactions; it's because they're invested."
"This season was extraordinarily difficult for Tom and Ariana to get back into it," she added. "It is very different from any other season. It was difficult to navigate. But that's Vanderpump Rules. It's not Little House on the Prairie."
Sources also said there was chaos in the crowd at another point. Everyone thought a fight broke out or tension was brewing but it was just Vanderpump's husband, Ken Todd, arriving.
Sandoval, for his part, revealed his friendship with Schwartz has "gotten better," praising his pal for dealing with "negativity" and "hanging in there."
The cover band performer was also visibly uncomfortable when asked a "loaded question" about his bitter breakup. "Of course, I would have done things differently, but I can't really look towards the past. I can only embrace what happened, try to learn from it, and go towards the future," he confessed.
Many fans were upset, and the woman who asked the question even said, "Come on!"