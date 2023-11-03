Bravo Still Hawking Ramona Singer Merch at BravoCon Despite 'RHONY' Star Being Cut From Event Over Racial Slur Scandal
Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer was axed from BravoCon 2023 before the event over her racial slur scandal, but RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that organizers are still selling merchandise related to her famous phrase "Turtle Time."
Exclusive photos obtained by this outlet on Friday show a green tie-up bag on the shelf featuring the term as well as two clinking wine glasses at the Las Vegas venue.
Singer previously explained what it means, noting that "Turtle Time" is enjoyed "in the privacy of your home or a place you have fun with your friends." She added, "It means cutting loose, having some Pinot Grigio and even dancing."
Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Bravo also had a lounge set up at the event to promote the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy show. Plus, a poster featuring Singer and her costars was also displayed.
Singer was booted from BravoCon shortly after stoking the fires with her response to Vanity Fair's exposé about the network and her alleged past racism. "And the word I used was 'NWord' Not n-g…" she texted a Page Six journalist amid the outcry.
The Bravolebrity allegedly used the slur in a conversation with a Black crew member, although an internal investigation was "inconclusive."
Andy Cohen, who was at BravoCon, was also recently blasted by former housewife Bethenny Frankel for commenting a laughing emoji on a meme about the latest drama.
Frankel referred to his response as "shocking" and "belittling," claiming it was a double standard. "If Andy Cohen is laughing at something regarding racism, why would he not be asked to leave bravocon if ramona texted something to someone in the media?" she declared. "It's 50 shades of bulls--- is what it actually is across the board."
Cohen kicked off the three-day convention with his "Ask Andy" panel and dodged a question about Frankel.
"No, I don't want to talk about that. Let's go back to fun!" he initially said, finally offering more context when pushed.
"My thoughts are that, Bravo, as we all can see, Bravo and the shows that are on Bravo bring millions of people so much joy and so much happiness, which is why we are all here to have fun," he said to a cheering crowd. "And what I think is, I live in the joy these shows bring people. And I think we all do. That's the place that I'm at."